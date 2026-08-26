Vishwanath and Sons Box Office Collection Day 12: Suriya Starrer Continues Strong Run, Earns This Amount

Vishwanath and Sons continued its box office journey with a rise in collections on Day 12. The Suriya-starrer collected Rs 2.80 crore net in India on its second Tuesday, marking a 36.6% increase from the Rs 2.05 crore it earned on Day 11.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 105.50 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 122.05 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Overseas, Vishwanath and Sons earned Rs 1 crore on Day 12, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 60 crore. The film's worldwide gross has now reached Rs 182.05 crore.

On the language front, the Tamil version contributed Rs 1.55 crore net on Day 12, while the Telugu version collected Rs 1.25 crore net.

State-Wise Gross Collection

On Day 12, Vishwanath and Sons earned Rs 1.40 crore gross from Tamil Nadu, followed by Rs 1.25 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Karnataka contributed Rs 40 lakh, while Kerala added Rs 17 lakh and the rest of India brought in Rs 3 lakh. The film's total India gross for the day stood at Rs 3.25 crore.

Day-Wise Performance

The film opened with Rs 15.35 crore on Day 1 and jumped to Rs 22.25 crore on Saturday, followed by Rs 20.55 crore on Sunday.

Its collections slowed during the first week, with Rs 7.80 crore on Day 4, Rs 6.35 crore on Day 5, Rs 5.10 crore on Day 6 and Rs 4.20 crore on Day 7. It finished its first week with Rs 81.60 crore net in India.

The film picked up again in its second weekend, collecting Rs 4.50 crore on Day 8, Rs 7.25 crore on Day 9 and Rs 7.30 crore on Day 10. It then dropped to Rs 2.05 crore on Monday before rising to Rs 2.80 crore on Day 12.

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About The Film

Vishwanath and Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath, an international shooter whose life takes an unexpected turn as he deals with age, family responsibilities and romance, forcing him to reconsider what truly matters.

Directed by Venky Atluri, the film stars Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon and Radhika Sarathkumar. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while Nimish Ravi handled the cinematography and Navin Nooli edited the film.

Released in theatres on August 14, 2026, Vishwanath and Sons is Suriya's second theatrical release of the year after Karuppu.

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