WhatsApp Unveils New Security Features, Upgrades Six-Digit PIN To Full Password - Check Details

WhatsApp has announced a set of new account security features, including stronger two-step verification, support for multiple passkeys and additional information about calls from unknown numbers. According to Meta's official announcement, WhatsApp's two-step veryfication is moving beyond the existing six digit PIN. Users will now be able to use a longer password containing letters, numbers and special characters, making it harder to guess and potentially offering stronger protection against account takeovers.

WhatsApp Upgrades Two-Step Verification

Two-step verification adds an extra layer of security when setting up or accessing a WhatsApp account. Until now, the feature relied on a six-digit numerical PIN. Meta says users can now switch to a full password that can include alphanumeric and special characters.The company says the change is aimed at making two-step verification more difficult for attackers to bypass.

Users Can Add Multiple Passkeys

WhatsApp has also expanded its passkey support. According to Meta, more than one billion people have already set up a passkey for their WhatsApp account.

Users can now add multiple passkeys to the same account, which could be useful for those who use WhatsApp across both Android and iOS devices. Passkeys allow users to verify their identity using methods such as a fingerprint, facial recognition or their device's screen lock. To manage passkeys, WhatsApp says users can go to Settings > Account > Passkeys.

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More Details About Unknown Callers

WhatsApp is also adding more context when Android users receive calls from numbers that are not saved in their contacts. According to Meta, the incoming call screen can show whether the caller's number is from another country and whether the user shares any WhatsApp groups with that person. The additional information could help users make a more informed decision before answering an unfamiliar call.

Photo Credit: Tech Times

The new features are part of WhatsApp's broader effort to strengthen account security. Meta has not specified a single date for their availability to all users, suggesting the changes may roll out gradually.

Also Read | WhatsApp Username Row: Govt Weighs Standard Rules For All Messaging Apps

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