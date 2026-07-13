WhatsApp Username Row: Govt Weighs Standard Rules For All Messaging Apps

The government is looking at forming standard rules for all messaging apps after the latest WhatsApp username row, sources told NDTV Profit. WhatsApp has submitted a detailed response to the government's notice over its proposed "username" feature, and the submission is currently being examined by officials, according to sources. Signal has also submitted a detailed report. The government is currently reviewing the responses.

The Centre had issued the notice to Meta-owned WhatsApp last week, raising concerns that the feature - which would let users message each other without sharing phone numbers - could significantly increase risks of online fraud, phishing, digital-arrest scams and impersonation.

The government had also directed the company not to roll out the feature until consultations were completed to its satisfaction. WhatsApp had subsequently sought additional time to respond and assured authorities it would not launch the feature in India before discussions concluded.

ALSO READ: Username Feature Row: WhatsApp Submits Detailed Explanation To Govt

Sources told that the company's reply has now reached the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, though there has been no official statement from WhatsApp on the submission.

A Meta team had met IT ministry officials last week after being summoned over the notice. The government's notice had asked Meta to explain why action should not be taken against it under the IT Act and rules, and reminded the company of its due-diligence obligations as a significant social media intermediary.

A WhatsApp spokesperson had said last week that the username functionality is not yet live and will be introduced gradually later this year, with safeguards including reserving high-profile names for verified owners and blocking lookalike versions of known usernames.

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