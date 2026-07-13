Angel One Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Angel One is scheduled to declare the financial results for the first quarter of FY27 this week. The company confirmed the schedule in a filing with the stock exchanges on July 7. The leading fintech company, with over three crore registered users, will join hundreds of companies in sharing its performance for the April to June quarter as the earnings season picks pace.

Here's everything you need to know about Angel One's Q1 FY27 earnings schedule.

Angel One Q1 Results: Date

In an exchange filing, Angel One has informed that its Board meeting to discuss and approve the Q1FY27 financial results will be held on Wednesday, July 15. The company will review and share the performance for the April to June quarter.

Follow our quarterly results live blog for all the latest news from Q1FY27 earnings here -> Q1 Results Live

Angel One: Dividend News

Additionally, it has also shared details about the potential dividend announcement during the upcoming Board meeting.

“In continuation to the earlier intimation dated June 19, 2026, regarding the Board Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, and pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“Listing Regulations”), Angel One informs that the Board of Directors of the Company will inter alia also consider the declaration of the first interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27,” the filing to the exchanges read.

The company further said that the record date for reckoning the shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the interim dividend, if any, so declared, will be Tuesday, July 21.

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Angel One Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

The broker has also notified that in anticipation of the upcoming results, its trading window for dealing in company securities will remain closed for designated persons such as directors, CEOs, their relatives and other senior members. In compliance with prevention of insider trading norms, the trading window remains closed from July 1 until 48 hours from the date of declaration of the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Angel One Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The company has also shared the details of its earnings call for investors and analysts following the announcement of Q1FY27 results.

Dial-In Information

Universal Dial-In: +91 22 6280 1539, +91 22 7115 8343

USA: 18667462133, UK: 08081011573, Singapore: 8001012045, Hong Kong: 800964448

Angel One Q4FY26 v Q4FY25

In Q4FY26, the company reported a gross revenue of Rs 1,452 crore v Rs 1,033 crore in the same quarter last year. Its EBITDA stood at Rs 500 crore v Rs 270 crore in Q4FY25, while margins were 44.6% v 33.4% in the year-ago period. The PAT was reported at Rs 351 crore v Rs 180 crore in Q4FY25.

Angel One Share Price History

Shares of Angel One declined 3.79% over the last five trading sessions. However, the stock has gained 2.93% over the past month and surged 38.50% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is up 43.98%, while it has advanced 24.69% over the past one year.

The stock touched its 52-week high of ₹360.45 on June 19, 2026, and its 52-week low of ₹208.63 on March 13, 2026

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