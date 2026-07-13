Newgen Software Zooms 13%, Extends Rally To Over 21% In 5 Sessions — What's Driving The Upmove?

Newgen Software Technologies shares extended gains for a fourth straight session on Monday, July 13, 2026, closed 13.27% higher at Rs 585.85 amid heavy volumes.

The stock has rallied 21.95% over the past five sessions, including today's gain.

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The rally in Newgen Software Technologies comes amid a broader uptick in IT stocks following TCS' Q1FY27 results, which lifted sentiment across the sector.

Investor focus is also shifting to earnings. On July 9, Newgen said its Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, July 16, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

In an exchange filing, Newgen Software Technologies said, “We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 16th July 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended 30th June 2026.”

Last month, Newgen Software Technologies LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in the UAE, secured a Letter of Award from a customer for a core insurance system replacement. The order is valued at approximately Rs 26.70 crore or KWD 875,000 and is to be executed over 5 years.

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On the same day, the company also received and accepted a Letter of Award for a Retail Loan Origination Solution worth $1,710,000. This contract is also scheduled for execution over five years.

Established in 1992 and headquartered in New Delhi, Newgen Software Technologies is a global provider of digital transformation and low-code enterprise software. Its flagship NewgenONE platform brings together business process automation, content services, and customer communication management, helping large enterprises manage complex workflows and data.

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