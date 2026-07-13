A Ticking Clock: Indian Expats In UAE Share Anxiety Over Expiring Passports

Many Indian expats living in the United Arab Emirates, whose passports are due to expire, are under stress as getting an appointment for a reissue, also called a renewal, has become difficult.

Several locals told Khaleej Times they had trouble getting appointments for passport reissue, and some described days of uncertainty and anxiety.

Since the Indian missions in the UAE switched to an appointment-only system for passport and other consular services, the demand has intensified. Many services were previously provided on a walk-in basis. Prior online reservations are now required by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai.

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When Neha Bhagwat discovered her son's passport was only three days short of Thailand's six-month validity limit, the procedure of renewing her Indian passport turned into an agonising experience.

"I recently discovered that my son's passport is only three days short of the necessary six months' validity, and he will be travelling to Thailand on July 18. I was really anxious and didn't know what to do because all of our tickets were already reserved," she told the newspaper.

She clarified that when she discovered modifications to the passport service procedure and encountered difficulties using the appointment portal, the doubt grew. "Too many people were trying to access the appointment link during the booking window, which is probably why it wasn't working," she was quoted as saying.

Bhagwat added that even a coworker who attempted to assist was unable to connect, despite her and her husband's persistent attempts. Eventually, her son's information was used to set up an appointment.

She further stated that people without confirmed appointments were turned away, and walk-ins were not permitted. The tension of the past few days finally caught up with her after she finished the submission.

For some locals, the problem remains unsolved. Hasib Khan claimed that despite his continuous attempts, he has not been successful in getting an appointment.

The shift to appointment-based services, according to the Indian missions, is intended to handle the enormous traffic during the busiest travel time. More than 1,000 people regularly show up for consular services at CGI Dubai, which has seen a sharp rise in applications.

It is recommended that applicants use book.passportindiauae.com, the official appointment platform.

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The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi recently informed the public that appointments for passport, visa, and attestation services can be made immediately through the official webpage at no cost.

Additionally, the mission cautioned locals against paying illegitimate service providers or agents who claimed to set up appointments.

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