Flights To UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait & Jordan Hit? Iran Targets US Bases After Fresh Strikes

Tensions between US and Iran escalated again after both sides exchanged strikes over the weekend amid Strait of Hormuz standoff. The recent flare up has reportedly disrupted air travel in certain parts of the Middle East region, with several social media users claiming that flights in UAE, Bahrain and Jordan have have been impacted following the latest strikes.

However, there has been no official confirmation from authorities in these countries regarding flight cancellations as of now. Hence, passengers travelling through these regions are advised to check with their airlines to check latest updates on flight operations.

UAE flights are in focus amid reported airstrikes carried out in the region, with authorities saying that the country's air defence system was engaging with missiles and drones from Iran. Later they informed, the “missile threats” were outside its borders.

Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they struck US military targets and bases in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait, according to state media reports. Missile sounds were reportedly heard from Bahrain, with its Interior Ministry alerting residents over possible strikes. In a post on X, the Ministry said, "The alarm siren has been activated.. We urge citizens and residents to remain calm, head to the nearest safe location, and follow updates through official channels."

Additonally, state media also reported that Jordan suspended flights at Amman airport following missile attacks.

This comes as Iran warned neighbouring Gulf states against allowing their territory to be used for attacks against the Islamic Republic.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei rejected characterisations of the fighting as a "military confrontation," arguing instead that it represented the continuation of an unprovoked act of aggression that Washington and Israel had initiated on 28th February.

In a statement issued on Monday, Baqaei noted that "only 25 days have passed since the ceasefire agreement ending the war."

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