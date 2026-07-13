DMart Operator Avenue Supermarts Share Price Dips 4% Despite Q1 Profit Surge

Shares of D-Mart's parent Avenue Supermarts fell 4% after the opening bell on Momday, July 13 despite the company reporting a 13% jump in net profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

Avenue Supermarts share price declined as much as 4.24% to Rs 3,908 apiece. The scrip was trading 2.04% lower by 9:39 am, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 0.60%.

D-Mart operator, Avenue Supermarts Ltd. reported a 12.8% rise in its net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

The company's Rs 936 crore bottom-line met with analysts' expectations of Rs 964 crore. In the year-ago period D-mart had posted a Rs 830 crore net profit.

Revenue from operations rose 15.1% to Rs 18,343 crore cpmpared to in the Rs 15,932 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation grew 16.2% to Rs 1,526 crore compared to Rs 1,313 crore in the year-ago period, in-line with street expectations of Rs 1,517 crore.

Additionally, the company has approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs), and appointed Lalit Ahuja As Chief Operating Officer.

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