Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Negative Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Rises Near $74 A Barrel
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,136.50, compared to Friday's index close of 24,206.90.
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,136.50, compared to Friday's index close of 24,206.90.
The latest escalation comes after Iran targeted U.S. facilities in several Gulf countries and declared the Strait of Hormuz closed. U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed the claim on Sunday, saying commercial shipping continued through the strategic waterway. The developments followed U.S. airstrikes ordered by Trump on Saturday in response to an Iranian attack on a commercial vessel transiting the strait.
The conflict continued into Sunday, with U.S. Central Command confirming additional strikes on Iranian targets. The military said the operation aimed to reduce Iran's ability to launch attacks on commercial and civilian vessels using the Strait of Hormuz.
Oil rises, global markets turn cautious
Oil prices climbed as investors assessed the risk of supply disruptions. Brent crude rose more than 3% to about $78.50 a barrel amid renewed concerns over the security of one of the world's key oil shipping routes.
The tensions also affected global bond markets. Yields on U.S. Treasuries moved higher across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rising to about 4.58%. Government bonds in Australia and Japan also weakened, while the U.S. dollar strengthened against all other Group of 10 currencies.
U.S. stock futures pointed to a weaker start. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 135 points. S&P 500 futures declined 0.3%, while Nasdaq-100 futures dropped 0.5% as investors turned cautious ahead of the cash session.
Indian markets ended higher on Friday but posted weekly losses
Indian equity benchmarks ended Friday's session with gains but snapped a four-week winning streak, their longest run of weekly gains since the week ended Dec. 7.
The NSE Nifty 50 rose 244.10 points, or 1.02%, to close at 24,206.90 on Friday. The BSE Sensex gained 827.57 points, or 1.08%, to end at 77,569.39.
For the week, however, the Nifty 50 declined 0.25% and the Sensex fell 0.22%.
Stock Market Live: SBI, NTPC, Just Dial, IdeaForge Among Stocks In Focus
- SBI transferred a 1.4% stake in SBI Fund Management to 30 investors for Rs 1,655 crore and reduced its planned IPO offer-for-sale stake to 4.89%. NTPC approved a Rs 20,457 crore investment in the Lara power project, while Lux Industries plans to invest Rs 600 crore in a West Bengal facility.
- Just Dial appointed Dinkar Ayilavarapu as CEO and Dinesh Taluja as CFO. IdeaForge raised Rs 500 crore through a qualified institutional placement, while Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ arm agreed to sell its mRNA business for Rs 139.5 crore.
- RITES’ consortium secured a Rs 79 crore Patna Metro order. Goodluck India approved a 2:1 bonus issue, Nuvoco Vistas commissioned a cement grinding unit, and Hariom Pipe’s arm commissioned a 5 MW solar project.
Stock Market Live: Avantel Q1 Net Profit Rises 67.4%
Avantel’s consolidated revenue rose 35.7% year-on-year to Rs 70.4 crore, while net profit increased 67.4% to Rs 5.4 crore. EBITDA grew 66.7% to Rs 17.4 crore, with the margin widening to 24.7% from 20.1%.
Stock Market Live: Just Dial Q1 Net Profit Rises 4.1%
Just Dial’s standalone revenue rose 9.9% year-on-year to Rs 327 crore, while net profit increased 4.1% to Rs 166 crore. EBITDA grew 1.2% to Rs 87.4 crore, but the margin narrowed to 26.7% from 29%.
Stock Market Live: LTIMindtree Q1 Net Profit Rises 5.3% Sequentially
LTIMindtree’s consolidated revenue rose 2.8% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 11,608 crore, while net profit increased 5.3% to Rs 1,466 crore. EBIT grew 5.3% to Rs 1,799 crore, with the margin expanding to 15.5% from 15.1%.
Stock Market Live: LTMindtree Reports $150 Million In Quarterly AI Revenue
LTMindtree’s AI-related revenue stood at $150 million in the June quarter, accounting for 12.2% of its quarterly revenue. TCS reported AI revenue at 8.5% of annualised revenue, while HCLTech’s advanced AI revenue formed 4.2% of quarterly revenue.
Stock Market Live: LTM Q1 Revenue Meets Estimates, Margin Beats Forecast
- Constant-currency revenue grew 0.3% from the previous quarter, while margin increased 40 basis points. Deal wins stood at $1.68 billion.
- AI revenue stood at $150 million, accounting for 12.2% of quarterly revenue. Management expects Q2 growth to exceed Q1.
- Morgan Stanley retained an Equal-weight rating with a target price of Rs 4,000. Citi maintained Sell and cut its target price to Rs 3,450.
Stock Market Live: US Says Strait Of Hormuz Remains Open Despite Iran’s Closure Claim
Iran said the Strait of Hormuz was closed until further notice, but the US military said commercial traffic continued through the waterway. US forces carried out further strikes on Iran on Sunday following an attack on a container ship.
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Snap Four-Week Winning Streak
- The Nifty 50 rose 244.10 points, or 1.02%, to close at 24,206.90 on Friday. The Sensex gained 827.57 points, or 1.08%, to end at 77,569.39.
- Despite Friday’s gains, the Nifty 50 declined 0.25% for the week and the Sensex fell 0.22%, ending their four-week winning run.
Stock Market Live: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Cash Market Open
Dow Jones futures fell 135 points, while S&P 500 futures declined 0.3%. Nasdaq-100 futures dropped 0.5%.
Stock Market Live: US Treasury Yields Rise As Dollar Strengthens
The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield rose to about 4.58%, while government bonds in Australia and Japan weakened. The US dollar gained against all other Group of 10 currencies.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Open Higher As Investors Track US-Iran Exchanges
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.58%, Australia’s ASX 200 gained 0.10% and South Korea’s Kospi added 0.02%. Investors also awaited corporate earnings due during the week.
Stock Market Live: Oil Prices Rise After US-Iran Strikes Renew Supply Concerns
Brent crude futures rose 3.5% to $78.67 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 3.4% to $73.87. The fresh strikes raised concerns over supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries about one-fifth of global oil.
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