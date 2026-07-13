Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Negative Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Rises Near $74 A Barrel

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,136.50, compared to Friday's index close of 24,206.90.

The latest escalation comes after Iran targeted U.S. facilities in several Gulf countries and declared the Strait of Hormuz closed. U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed the claim on Sunday, saying commercial shipping continued through the strategic waterway. The developments followed U.S. airstrikes ordered by Trump on Saturday in response to an Iranian attack on a commercial vessel transiting the strait.

The conflict continued into Sunday, with U.S. Central Command confirming additional strikes on Iranian targets. The military said the operation aimed to reduce Iran's ability to launch attacks on commercial and civilian vessels using the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil rises, global markets turn cautious

Oil prices climbed as investors assessed the risk of supply disruptions. Brent crude rose more than 3% to about $78.50 a barrel amid renewed concerns over the security of one of the world's key oil shipping routes.

The tensions also affected global bond markets. Yields on U.S. Treasuries moved higher across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rising to about 4.58%. Government bonds in Australia and Japan also weakened, while the U.S. dollar strengthened against all other Group of 10 currencies.

U.S. stock futures pointed to a weaker start. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 135 points. S&P 500 futures declined 0.3%, while Nasdaq-100 futures dropped 0.5% as investors turned cautious ahead of the cash session.

Indian markets ended higher on Friday but posted weekly losses

Indian equity benchmarks ended Friday's session with gains but snapped a four-week winning streak, their longest run of weekly gains since the week ended Dec. 7.

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 244.10 points, or 1.02%, to close at 24,206.90 on Friday. The BSE Sensex gained 827.57 points, or 1.08%, to end at 77,569.39.

For the week, however, the Nifty 50 declined 0.25% and the Sensex fell 0.22%.