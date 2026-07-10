SBI Funds Management IPO: AUM Volatility, Distributor Reliance Among Key Risks Outlined

SBI Funds Management, a joint venture between the State Bank of India and the France-based AMUNDI, is all set to launch an initial public offering (IPO) to raise almost Rs 11,700 crore from the primary market.

The subscription window will be open from July 14 to July 16, with allotment expected to be finalised on July 17. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on July 20 and refunds for non-allottees will be done on the same day.

Before placing their bids for the entirely offer-for-sale issue, investors should pay attention to some of the key risks outlined by the company in its red herring prospectus:

Heavy Dependence On Assets Under Management

The company has outlined that their revenue and profitability are "substantially dependent on their quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM). Any decline in AUM arising from market movements, investor redemptions, lower inflows or changes in the product mix could reduce fee income and adversely affect profitability and cash flows.

The company also notes that 22.82%, 23.04% and 21.64% of its mutual fund AUM as of March 31, 2026, 2025 and 2024, respectively, was sourced from B-30 cities, where investors may exhibit higher redemption volatility during market downturns. This could result in a sharper decline in AUM, adversely affecting revenues and results of operations.

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Investment Performance Risk

A portion of their mutual fund QAAUM and revenue from mutual fund operations is concentrated in a limited number of schemes, and any adverse developments affecting these schemes could materially affect our business.

Reliance On SBI's Distribution Network and Brand

A significant portion of the company's business is sourced through its distribution network, particularly the SBI ecosystem. Any disruption in these relationships, deterioration in the SBI brand or changes in commercial arrangements could adversely affect asset mobilisation, customer acquisition and overall business growth.

Operational, Technology And Cyber-Security Risks

Technology failures, cyber-security incidents, disruptions to business continuity, dependence on third-party service providers or risks arising from the adoption of artificial intelligence could impair operations, affect investor servicing, expose the company to regulatory action and damage its reputation.

Dependence On Investment Management Agreement

The investment management agreement (IMA) is the foundation of SBI Funds' business and generates substantially all of its revenue. The agreement may be terminated under specified circumstances, including those prescribed by applicable regulations. If the IMA is terminated and the company is unable to enter into a replacement arrangement, it would lose its primary source of revenue.

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