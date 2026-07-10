Advait Energy Transitions Share Price Rises On Order Win

Shares of Advait Energy Transitions Ltd gained nearly 2% in intraday trade on Friday after the company announced a new order worth Rs 58.25 crore from a state-owned power distribution company in India.

The stock was trading at Rs 2,228 apiece on the NSE around 3 p.m., gaining 35.4 points from its previous close of Rs 2,192.6.

The new order further strengthens the order book of the company, which was already at an all-time high at the end of June 2026.

In an exchange filing, Advait Energy announced winning a Rs 58.25 crore turnkey contract from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd., a state-owned power distribution company in Gujarat. The estimated time period for the contract is around 18 months.

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The company said the contract is for conversion of existing 11 kV HT & LT Line network into underground cable network at Adhewada. Advait Energy has been contracted for its services, which include site survey, designing, engineering, procurement, supply, loading, and other related services.

"Our company has received an order in normal course of business, for Turnkey contract for Site Survey, Designing, Engineering, Procurement, Supply, Loading, Transportation, Unloading, Insurance, Delivery at Site, Handling, Storage, Installation, Testing, Commissioning Including Documentation of All Items/Material required to complete works for Turnkey Based Contract For Conversion of Existing 11 kV HT Line and LT Line Network Including Consumer Service Lines Into Under Ground Cable Network With Ring Main System at Adhewada (Akwada) Subdivision of Bhavnagar Circle Under PGVCL," company said in the filing.

Order Book

Advait Energy reported an order book of Rs 1,304 crore as on June 30, reflecting a 159% year-on-year growth. The order book was already at an all-time high, and this new order further strengthens the same, indicating solid revenue visibility for the upcoming quarters.

Share Price Performance

The stock has been in focus since the beginning of 2026 as it gained over 60% during the period, when the benchmark index Nifty 50 lost 7.4%.

Shares of Advait Energy moved within the range of Rs 1,351 and Rs 2,485 during the past 52 weeks. The market capitalization of the company was at Rs 2,399.8 crore at the close of the previous trading session.

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