Zensar Technologies Rallies 15% In Trade — Tech Analysts Decode The Reason

IT firm Zensar Technologies shares surged on Friday, rising as much as 14.41% to an intraday high of Rs 514 per share.

At around 2:00 pm, the stock was trading 14.41% higher at Rs 510.15. By comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was up 0.9% at 24,183 levels.

The rally was backed by strong trading volumes, with around 276.23 lakh shares worth Rs 1,360.93 crore changing hands on the NSE at the time of writing.

Analysts Decode The Sharp Rally

Ravi Singh, chief research officer, Master Capital Services, attributed the rally to improving sentiment in the IT sector ahead of the earnings season. He said the sharp jump in volumes indicates fresh institutional buying, while the stock's breakout above a key technical resistance level has triggered additional buying and short covering.

According to Singh, although the rally has strengthened Zensar's near-term outlook, its sustainability will depend on the company's upcoming quarterly results and management commentary on business growth. Healthy earnings and signs of improving demand could help the stock maintain its positive momentum in the coming sessions.

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On the other hand, Harshal Dasani, business head at INVAsset PMS, said the surge in Zensar Technologies is "not a pure sector-rebound trade" but is being driven by company-specific developments that have materially strengthened its investment case.

He highlighted the company's record order book of $912.7 million, with AI-native deals contributing $332 million, or 36.4% of total bookings, as the key trigger behind the rally. According to Dasani, Zensar has successfully repositioned itself as an AI-native services player through the launch of its ZenseAI platform, with nearly 85% of its workforce now AI-certified.

Dasani also pointed to the company's $210 million framework deal with a major financial services client, saying it is "concrete evidence that the AI-native deal book is winning at scale rather than through cost-optimisation contracts that compress vendor margin."

Apart from business execution, he said the board's recommendation of a final dividend of Rs 12.60 per share, taking the FY26 total dividend to Rs 15 per share, along with the July 17 record date and 63rd AGM on July 30, has added to investor confidence.

Dasani further said "the rally is fundamentals catching up with expectations rather than sector noise," adding that Zensar is among the few IT companies where "the AI transition is showing up in the reported deal book rather than just in commentary," supporting a stock-specific investment case despite the broader cautious outlook on the sector.

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