AIIMS Paramedical Result 2026 To Be OUT Soon; Check Direct Link To Access Scorecard

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), located in New Delhi, is set to announce the AIIMS Paramedical Result 2026 today, July 10, 2026. Candidates who took part in the BSc Paramedical entrance examination held on July 4, 2026, will have the opportunity to check the results on the official examination portal.

The results will be made available in a merit list PDF format, which will include the names of successful candidates. Individuals listed in the merit list will be eligible to engage in the upcoming online counselling and seat distribution process, contingent upon document verification and meeting eligibility criteria.

AIIMS Paramedical Result 2026 : How To Download Scorecard

The direct link to access the AIIMS Paramedical Result 2026 will be made available here -> Direct Link

AIIMS Paramedical Result 2026 : How To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Click on the 'Results' section found on the homepage, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Select academic courses and open the link for the AIIMS BSc Paramedical Result 2026.

Step 3: Download the merit list PDF and look for your roll number.

Step 4: Log in using your registration details to access and save the individual scorecard.

Step 5: Keep a copy for future admissions and counselling use.

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AIIMS Paramedical 2026 Result: Tentative cutoff marks & steps after the results

The expected qualifying cutoff is likely to remain at 50 percent, or 45 marks out of a total of 90, for General and EWS candidates. OBC-NCL candidates are anticipated to need at least 45 percent, or 40.5 marks, while SC and ST candidates are expected to achieve a qualifying mark of 40 percent, equating to 36 marks.

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Candidates whose names are included in the merit list will qualify for the AIIMS Paramedical counselling procedure. Admissions will be based on the candidate's rank, category, seat availability, and successful document verification.

AIIMS will publish the detailed counselling timeline, choice filling, and seat allocation process separately after the results are declared. Applicants are recommended to continually check the official AIIMS examination portal for the most recent updates related to counselling and admissions.

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