Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Falls Near $76 A Barrel

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance traded at 24,105.50. Indian equity benchmarks recovered on Thursday after logging their steepest single-day fall in over three months on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 80.75 points, or 0.34%, higher at 23,962.80. The BSE Sensex ended 238.22 points, or 0.31%, higher at 76,741.82.