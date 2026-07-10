Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Falls Near $76 A Barrel
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance traded at 24,105.50, compared to Thursday's index close of 23,962.80.
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance traded at 24,105.50. Indian equity benchmarks recovered on Thursday after logging their steepest single-day fall in over three months on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 80.75 points, or 0.34%, higher at 23,962.80. The BSE Sensex ended 238.22 points, or 0.31%, higher at 76,741.82.
Stock Market Live: Rupee Opens Higher
The Indian rupee opened higher against the US dollar. The local currency appreciated as much as 14 paise to 95.23 against the greenback.
Stock Market Live: TCS Q1 Profit Falls 2.7%; Headcount Addition Highest In 15 Quarters
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TCS reported Q1 revenue of Rs 72,275 crore, up 2.23% year-on-year.
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Net profit fell 2.68% to Rs 13,349 crore, while EBIT declined 3.09% to Rs 17,317 crore.
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EBIT margin came in at 23.95%, down 131 basis points from 25.27% a year ago, impacted by wage hikes.
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Constant currency revenue growth stood at 0.4%, in line with estimates.
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The company added 9,279 employees during the quarter, the highest net headcount addition in 15 quarters.
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Annualised AI revenue rose 13% to $2.6 billion from $2.3 billion in the previous quarter and accounted for 8.5% of annualised revenue.
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Total deal wins stood at $9.5 billion, compared with estimates of $10 billion.
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The Consumer business was the weakest segment, declining 4% quarter-on-quarter.
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TCS said Manufacturing and Life Sciences are expected to improve in Q2.
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Regional market growth was led by India.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Cut TCS Targets After Q1; Outlook Remains Mixed
Multiple brokerages cut target prices on TCS after its June-quarter results, while maintaining differing views on the stock.
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Axis Capital maintained Buy and cut its target price to Rs 2,500 from Rs 2,520.
- The brokerage said growth in BFSI and Hi-Tech offset weakness in the Consumer segment.
- It said management commentary points to broader improvement in Q2 FY27.
- Axis Capital noted that hiring and wage hikes were the strongest since FY23.
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Goldman Sachs maintained Buy and reduced its target price to Rs 2,370 from Rs 2,410.
- It described the quarter as subdued but in line with expectations.
- The brokerage said TCS expects demand improvement from the September 2026 quarter.
- It added that headcount additions suggest no material AI-led disruption to the business model.
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Jefferies maintained Underperform and slashed its target price to Rs 1,800 from Rs 2,275.
- The brokerage cited subdued revenue growth and soft bookings despite a large deal win.
- It said elevated hiring could weigh on margins and expects around 4% EPS CAGR over FY27–FY29.
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Citi maintained Sell and cut its target price to Rs 1,825 from Rs 1,965.
- It said international revenue was largely flat sequentially.
- Citi expects demand to improve during Q2 as technology spending resumes.
- The brokerage said sluggish growth remains a key factor for valuations.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Rise As Hopes Of US-Iran Talks Lift Sentiment
- Asian markets opened higher on Friday as investors tracked signs of renewed diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran.
- South Korea’s Kospi rose 3.36%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.46%.
- Australia’s ASX 200 slipped 0.07% in early trade.
- The gains came as investors assessed the possibility of easing tensions in the Middle East.
Stock Market Live: Oil Steadies Near $76 As Markets Track US-Iran Talks
- Brent crude traded near $76 per barrel after declining more than 2% in the previous session.
- West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude hovered below $72 per barrel.
- Oil prices steadied after a volatile week as investors assessed whether diplomatic efforts could prevent further escalation in the Middle East.
- Markets also continued to monitor developments around the Strait of Hormuz and their impact on energy supplies.
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above Thursday’s Nifty Close
- GIFT Nifty traded at 24,105.50, compared with Thursday’s Nifty 50 close of 23,962.80.
- The early indicator was about 143 points higher than the previous close.
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