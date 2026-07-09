TCS Declares Dividend Of Rs 12 Per Share As Q1 Profit Meets Estimates; Check Record Date

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. declared a dividend of Rs 12 per share, on Thursday, versus an estimate of Rs 19, as per an exchange filing from the company.

The record date for determining the eligbility of shareholders for the dividend payout is July 15, 2026. The amount wil paid to the respective stakeholders on July 31, 2026.

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The equity shareholders of the company, are those whose names appear on the register of members or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares.

TCS Q1 Result Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. net profit fell 2.7% at Rs 13,349 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 13,718 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. This comes as there was an exceptional item of Rs 668 crore for settlement of legal claims in the quarter ended June.

Consolidate revenue of the IT giant advanced by 2.2% quarter-on-quarter for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 72,275 crore in comparison to Rs 70,698 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes fell 3% to Rs 17,317 crore from Rs 17,870 crore. Margins contracted to 24% from 25.3% in the previous quarter.

TCS Share Price History

Share price of Tata Consultancy Series Ltd. saw a 0.39% decline to Rs 2,049.50 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.34% increase in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 2,057.50, compared to its previous close of Rs 2,057.50. During today's trading session, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 2,016.00 to Rs 2,065.00.

ALSO READ: TCS Reports Higher-Than-Expected Voluntary Employee Exits In April-June, Headcount Jumps By Over 9,000 Employees

Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 1,976.80 and a high of Rs 3,399.00. On the performance front, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. share price is down 39.43% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is Rs 11.44 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 15.07.

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