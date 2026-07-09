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TCS Q1 Results 2026 Live Updates: Shares Trade Lower Ahead Of Earnings; Focus On Revenue, Dividend, Hiring

TCS is expected to post modest revenue growth in the first quarter, while margin and profit are likely to come under pressure from the full-quarter impact of wage hikes.

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TCS Q1 Results 2026 Live Updates: Shares Trade Lower Ahead Of Earnings; Focus On Revenue, Dividend, Hiring
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TCS Q1 Results 2026 Live Updates: India's biggest IT company Tata Consultancy Services is scheduled to announced its April to June quarter earnings for fiscal 2026-27 on Thursday, July 9. 

The IT giant is expected to post modest revenue growth in the first quarter, while margin and profit are likely to come under pressure from the full-quarter impact of wage hikes amid an uncertain demand environment. 

According to Bloomberg estimates,  around 1% quarter-on-quarter increase in revenue is expected, while operating profit is to decline 3% and net profit 2%. Revenue in constant currency terms is projected to grow 3.58% year-on-year, while employee attrition is seen rising to 11.5%.

Get all live updates on TCS Q1 results here.

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