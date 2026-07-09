Gold, Silver Prices On July 9: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad

Gold Prices Today: Gold was ended at Rs 1,43,650 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Wednesday, 8 July, 1.2% down from the previous close of Rs 1,45,392.

Silver was down marginally by 0.16% to Rs 2,23,079 per 1 kg on MCX yesterday, from its previous close of Rs 2,23,437.

Spot gold price on US Comex was around $4,086.9 per ounce, increasing by 0.11%, while silver was trading at $58.76 per ounce on the exchange, gaining 0.37% around 6:30 am on today, 9 July.

Gold and silver prices increased in the global market as safe-haven demand returned, with the US warning Iran of stricter actions as tension further escalates between the two countries.

The yellow metal and silver prices declined on MCX as the rupee gains strength amid all the geopolitical turmoil.

Also Read: Gold Falls By Rs 2,000, Silver Slumps Rs 7,000 On MCX After Trump Says Iran Ceasefire Is Over

Gold Prices in Major Indian Cities

In Delhi, Gold price closed at Rs 1,45,650 per 10 grams on Wednesday, while in Mumbai, the yellow metal ended at Rs 1,43,890 per 10 grams.

In Kolkata, gold price closed at Rs 1,43,700 per 10 grams.

In Chennai, gold price ended at Rs 1,44,310 per 10 grams; while in Bangalore, it was at Rs 1,44,010 per 10 grams, and in Hyderabad, gold price stood at Rs 1,44,120 at the end of Wednesday's session on MCX.

Silver Prices in Major Cities in India

In Delhi, silver closed at Rs 2,22,530 per kg, while in Mumbai, the price stood at Rs 2,22,920 per kg.

In Kolkata, silver ended at Rs 2,22,620 per kg on Wednesday.

Silver prices were the highest in Chennai at Rs 2,23,570 per kg on MCX at the end of Wednesday.

Hyderabad followed with Rs 2,23,270 per kg, while in Bangalore, silver ended at Rs 2,23,090.

ALSO READ: Gold, Silver ETFs Tumble Up To 3% As Trump's Iran MoU Walkout Pushes Oil Rates Higher

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