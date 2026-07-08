Stock Market Crash News Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Negative Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Surges Above $76 A Barrel
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,270.50, compared to Tuesday's index close of 24,398.70.
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,270.50. On Tuesday, Indian equity benchmarks halted a four-day gaining streak amid weekly F&O expiry and negative cues from global peers. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 31.65 points, or 0.13%, lower at 24,398.70, while the BSE Sensex fell 104.35 points, or 0.13%, to end at 78,180.72.
Meanwhile, Oil prices rose as traders assessed the impact of renewed conflict in the Middle East on global supplies. Brent crude for September delivery gained 2.75% to $76.18 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate for August rose 2.87% to $72.46 a barrel. Investors tracked risks around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global crude exports.
Elsewhere, Asian markets opened lower on Wednesday after the US launched fresh strikes on Iran, raising concerns over regional stability and energy supplies. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.90%, South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.07%, and Australia's ASX 200 declined 1.29%.
The US Central Command said its forces launched strikes against Iran after Tehran attacked three commercial vessels moving through the Strait of Hormuz. It said Iran's actions violated the ceasefire and that the operation aimed to impose costs for attacks on civilian shipping.
Separately, the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control revoked a licence that had allowed some transactions involving Iranian crude oil. It replaced the June 21 waiver with a new authorisation requiring previously permitted activities to be wound down. The revised licence took effect on July 7.
Iran criticised the US decision, with Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi saying it breached the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. He also accused Washington of violating the agreement through military operations and said Tehran would respond to protect its national interests and security.
Stock Market Live: Rainfall Deficit Narrows, Reservoir Levels Improve, Barclays Says
- India’s cumulative rainfall deficit narrowed to 24% as of July 5 from 43.1% as of June 28, aided by stronger rain across most regions, according to Barclays.
- Kharif sowing stood at 8.8 million hectares as of June 26, down 36.6% year-on-year. Pulses, oilseeds and rice sowing were lower from a year earlier.
- Reservoir storage improved to 33% of total capacity as of July 2 from 26% a week earlier, though levels remained below last year’s 43%.
Stock Market Live: BSE Launches India’s First Value-Based Equity Index
- BSE launched the BSE Saatvik 100 Index on June 17, 2026. The index is drawn from BSE 500 companies that align with Saatvik principles.
- The index excludes companies that conflict with non-violence, compassion for living beings and avoidance of addictive products. It will be reconstituted in June and December.
- HDFC Bank has the highest stock weight at 10.2%, followed by ICICI Bank at 8.3% and Reliance Industries at 7.3%. Financial services has the highest sector weight at 39.8%.
Stock Market Live: Ceigall India, IdeaForge, NTPC Green Among Stocks In Focus
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Ceigall India received appointed dates for three hybrid annuity road projects with a combined project cost of Rs 4,050 crore, allowing construction to start.
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IdeaForge opened its QIP issue on July 7 and set the floor price at Rs 835.86 per share, with an option to offer up to a 5% discount.
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NTPC Green Energy declared commercial operation of the first 50.4 MW phase of the Vanki Wind Energy Project in Gujarat from July 8.
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Restaurant Brands Asia said the Lenexis Foodworks-led acquirer group completed acquisition of control in the company with a Rs 2,235 crore investment.
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Embassy Developments reported Q1 pre-sales of Rs 868 crore, up 338% year-on-year, while collections rose 54% to Rs 496 crore.
Stock Market Live: AGM, OFS, IPOs And FOMC Minutes In Focus Today
- Investors will track annual general meetings of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Nippon Life India Asset Management.
- Cochin Shipyard's offer-for-sale opens for retail investors, while CMR Green Tech's lock-in period ends.
- Knack Packaging will list, Kusumgar IPO will open, IdeaForge's QIP will open, and US FOMC minutes will be watched.
Stock Market Live: Indian Markets Set For Lower Open Amid Oil, Global Cues
- Indian markets are set for a lower open as oil prices rose after US attacks on Iran and the US removed an Iran oil waiver.
- US futures and Japan’s Nikkei fell amid a tech-led sell-off, while Asian markets opened mixed. Gold held its decline.
- FIIs remained buyers in the cash market for the third straight day, while FII shorts stayed unchanged at 89%.
Stock Market Live: Thangamayil Jewellery, Vadilal Industries To Exit ASM Framework
Thangamayil Jewellery and Vadilal Industries will be excluded from the ASM framework.
Stock Market Live: Digitide Solutions, Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Enter Short-Term ASM Stage I
Digitide Solutions, Grand Oak Canyons Distillery and IFGL Refractories have been shortlisted under the short-term ASM framework Stage I.
Stock Market Live: Capital Small Finance Bank, IOL Chemicals Among Shares In Bulk Deals
- Capital Small Finance Bank saw Amicus Capital Private Equity I sell 8.34 lakh shares at Rs 300 apiece, while Lyptus Punch-Card Fund bought the same quantity at the same price.
- Polunin Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund bought 44.19 lakh shares in IOL Chemicals at Rs 166.65 apiece.
- Other bulk deals included Motisons, Ramco Systems, Saksoft, Share India Securities, Sumeet Industries and TARC.
Stock Market Live: Tata Motors PV, Nippon Life India AMC To Hold AGMs
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Nippon Life India Asset Management will hold their annual general meetings.
Stock Market Live: CMR Green Tech Anchor Lock-In Ends For 50 Lakh Shares
- CMR Green Tech's one-month anchor lock-in ends for 50 lakh shares.
- The shares account for 2% of the company's outstanding equity.
Stock Market Live: Knack Packaging IPO Lists After 87 Times Subscription
- Knack Packaging Ltd. listed after its IPO was subscribed 87.17 times.
- The company provides packaging solutions and makes printed and laminated woven polypropylene bags, including pinch bottom, gusset, block bottom and retail shopping bags.
- The QIB portion was subscribed 160.22 times, NII 146.64 times and retail 21.09 times.
Stock Market Live: Kusumgar IPO To Open For Subscription Today
- Kusumgar Ltd.'s IPO will open for subscription today. The company makes woven, coated and laminated synthetic fabrics, known as engineered fabrics.
- For the year ended March 2026, the company reported total income of Rs 711.78 crore, profit after tax of Rs 98.2 crore and EBITDA of Rs 187.85 crore.
Stock Market Live: FIIs Hold Net Long Position In Nifty Futures
- FIIs held a net long position of Rs 386.25 crore in Nifty futures on July 7.
- Their net Nifty futures open interest stood at Rs 34,265.29 crore on the same day.
Stock Market Live: FIIs Buy Indian Shares While DIIs Sell On July 7
- Foreign institutional investors bought Indian equities worth Rs 393.19 crore on July 7.
- Domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 383.43 crore on the same day.
- The Nifty 50 was at 24,398.7, down 0.13%.
Stock Market Live: Stocks To Watch Include Maruti Suzuki, Uno Minda, Cochin Shipyard, NTPC Green
- Stocks in focus include Maruti Suzuki, which received a customs order demanding Rs 4.74 crore in differential duty and an equal penalty, and Uno Minda, which approved entry into four-wheeler passenger vehicle seating systems with an investment of about Rs 320 crore through its joint venture.
- Cochin Shipyard will be tracked after the government exercised the oversubscription option in its offer for sale, raising the issue size to a 5.04% stake. NTPC Green Energy will issue Rs 2,500 crore of unsecured non-convertible debentures on July 9.
- Other stocks in focus include Axis Bank, Tata Capital, L&T Finance and Indian Overseas Bank on fund-raising updates, while Shilpa Medicare, Sterlite Technologies, RBL Bank and MTAR Technologies will be tracked after rating actions.
Stock Market Live: Iran Criticises US Over Licence Move And Military Operations
- Iran criticised the US decision, with Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi saying it breached the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.
- He also accused Washington of violating the agreement through military operations and said Tehran would respond to protect its national interests and security.
Stock Market Live: Oil Prices Rise As Strait Of Hormuz Risks Return
- Oil prices rose as traders assessed the impact of renewed Middle East conflict on global supplies.
- Brent crude for September delivery gained 2.75% to $76.18 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate for August rose 2.87% to $72.46 a barrel.
- Investors tracked the Strait of Hormuz after the latest flare-up raised concerns over possible disruptions to energy flows.
Stock Market Live: US Central Command Says It Hit Iran After Strait Of Hormuz Vessel Attacks
- The US Central Command said its forces launched strikes against Iran after Tehran attacked three commercial vessels moving through the Strait of Hormuz.
- It said Iran’s actions violated the ceasefire and that the operation aimed to impose costs for attacks on civilian shipping.
Stock Market Live: US Treasury Revokes Waiver For Iranian Crude Transactions
- The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control revoked a licence that had allowed some transactions involving Iranian crude oil.
- It replaced the June 21 waiver with a new authorisation requiring previously permitted activities to be wound down. The revised licence took effect on July 7.
Stock Market Live: Oil Prices Rise As Middle East Tensions Raise Supply Concerns
- Oil prices rose as traders assessed the impact of renewed conflict in the Middle East on global supplies.
- Brent crude for September delivery gained 2.75% to $76.18 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate for August rose 2.87% to $72.46 a barrel.
- Investors tracked risks around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global crude exports.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Open Lower As US Strikes On Iran Weigh
- Asian markets opened lower on Wednesday after the US launched fresh strikes on Iran, raising concerns over regional stability and energy supplies.
- Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.90%, South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.07%, and Australia's ASX 200 declined 1.29%.
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Lower Start For Indian Markets
- The GIFT Nifty traded at 24,270.50, compared with Tuesday’s Nifty 50 close of 24,398.70.
- The indicator pointed to a lower start for Indian equity benchmarks.
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