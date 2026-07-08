Stock Market Crash News Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Negative Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Surges Above $76 A Barrel

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,270.50. On Tuesday, Indian equity benchmarks halted a four-day gaining streak amid weekly F&O expiry and negative cues from global peers. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 31.65 points, or 0.13%, lower at 24,398.70, while the BSE Sensex fell 104.35 points, or 0.13%, to end at 78,180.72.

Meanwhile, Oil prices rose as traders assessed the impact of renewed conflict in the Middle East on global supplies. Brent crude for September delivery gained 2.75% to $76.18 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate for August rose 2.87% to $72.46 a barrel. Investors tracked risks around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global crude exports.

Elsewhere, Asian markets opened lower on Wednesday after the US launched fresh strikes on Iran, raising concerns over regional stability and energy supplies. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.90%, South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.07%, and Australia's ASX 200 declined 1.29%.

The US Central Command said its forces launched strikes against Iran after Tehran attacked three commercial vessels moving through the Strait of Hormuz. It said Iran's actions violated the ceasefire and that the operation aimed to impose costs for attacks on civilian shipping.

Separately, the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control revoked a licence that had allowed some transactions involving Iranian crude oil. It replaced the June 21 waiver with a new authorisation requiring previously permitted activities to be wound down. The revised licence took effect on July 7.

Iran criticised the US decision, with Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi saying it breached the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. He also accused Washington of violating the agreement through military operations and said Tehran would respond to protect its national interests and security.