Five Stocks To Buy: Swiggy, Marico, Havells And More | July 08, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing heavily on fmcg, online food delivery, electronics and housing finance sectors.

Top picks for Tuesday, July 08 include Swiggy, Marico, Havells, Belrise and Home First.

Here are the top five stock picks and trading ideas:

Swiggy

Amit Goel, CMT, SEBI RA, Partner & Co-Founder at BlueOak Wealth, sees upside in food delivery major. He recommends Buy on Swiggy for a target price of Rs 311, protecting the position with a stop loss placed at Rs 236.

Belrise

Amit Goel at BlueOak Wealth placed a buy rating on auto components manufacturer Belrise Industries. He recommended entering the stock for targets of Rs 252, with a stop loss maintained at Rs 219.

Marico

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, of Religare Broking placed a Buy rating on the fmcg major Marico. He advised entering the stock at Rs 850 for a target price of Rs 890, protecting the position with a stop loss placed at 828.

Havells

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking also sees value in the electrical equipment and home appliances sector. He recommends Buy on Havells India at Rs 1,225 for a target of Rs 1,330, advising traders to maintain a strict stop loss at Rs 1,175.

Home First

Deven Mehata, Manager, Technical & Derivatives Analyst of IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd. placed a buying on a housing finance company Home First Finance Company India. He recommends entering the stock at Rs 1,209, for a target of Rs 1,325, with a stop loss maintained at Rs 1,155.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.





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