Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Stays Below 10%; IMD Issues Red Alert For Extremely Heavy Rainfall

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released its latest report on the water stock across the seven key reservoirs supplying the city, revealing that collective water levels currently stand at just 9.41% of their total capacity of 1,447,363 million litres. It translates to 136,137 million litres of water.

According to the official data recorded at 6 a.m. on July 4, 2026, the water levels remain low as the monsoon progresses.

The seven lakes in Mumbai are Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar. Their total capacity stands at 14.47 lakh million litres. They are spread across the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Nashik.

Upper Vaitarna, which has a massive overall useful capacity of 227,047 million litres, currently sits at 0.00% useful content. Modak Sagar is presently filled up to 23.16% of its total capacity of 128,925 million litres.

The water stock at Tansa is at a modest 6.69% of its overall capacity of 145,080 million litres, while Middle Vaitarna is filled to 13.45% of its total 193,530-million litre capacity.

Bhatsa, the largest contributor to the city's water network with a total useful capacity of 717,037 million litres, is currently filled up to only 6.75%.

Vihar is currently filled up to 66.65% of its total capacity of 27,698 million litres, making it the most well-stocked reservoir at present in terms of percentage. Tulsi is also holding a steady supply, currently filled to 45.74% of its overall 8,046-million litre capacity.

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Mumbai Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for Mumbai from July 4 to July 7 indicates a period of intense and continuous monsoon activity. On both July 4 and July 5, Mumbai is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, with a strong likelihood of extremely heavy downpours at isolated locations. The IMD has issued a red alert for these dates.

The intense rainfall activity will transition slightly by July 6, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall to more isolated spots across the city. By July 7, the weather is projected to moderate slightly, though the city will still experience heavy rainfall at a few places.

An orange and a yellow alert have been issued for July 6 and July 7, respectively.

Track Mumbai Rains Live Updates Here

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released localised rainfall data following a relentless 24-hour downpour that has brought parts of the metropolis to a standstill. The data, captured between 8 a.m. on July 3 and 8 a.m. on July 4, details the locations hardest-hit by rain across Mumbai.

The rain gauge at the H West Ward Office recorded the highest accumulation at 150.6 mm, closely followed by Supari Tank Municipal School in Bandra at 146.0 mm and Pali Chimbai Municipal School at 143.2 mm.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Nowcast Warning; IMD Warns Of Intense Rain Spells In The City And Suburbs

High Tide Alert:

BMC has also issued a high tide alert for July 4. The high tide and low tide timings are as follows

High Tide: 14:50: 4.26 meters; 02:52 (July 5): 3.60 meters

Low Tide: 20:56: 1.66 meters; 08:22 (July 5): 1.28 meters

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