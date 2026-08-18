Stock Market Crash News Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Negative Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Surges Above $91 A Barrel

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,317.50. On Monday, Indian equity benchmarks extended declines for the fifth consecutive trading session, registering their longest losing streak since July 24. The Sensex settled 281.09 points, or 0.36%, lower at 77,728.16, extending its decline by 116.27 points from the provisional close. The Nifty 50 ended 78.35 points, or 0.32%, lower at 24,287.65, falling another 52.15 points from its 3:15 pm level.

Asian stock markets traded mostly lower on Tuesday, although South Korea's Kospi jumped 3.04% after markets resumed following a holiday. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.38%, while Australia's ASX 200 was almost flat, up 0.01%.

The moves came as uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict increased after President Donald Trump said he was not willing to extend the 60-day agreement with Tehran that had underpinned a fragile ceasefire between the two countries. Trump also threatened Oman with military action.

Trump said informal discussions were taking place with Iran's Revolutionary Guard but signalled that he was in no rush to reach a settlement. He told Fox News that Iran was playing a strong negotiating game but was under severe pressure.

Oil prices climbed for a third consecutive session as expectations of a quick resolution to the conflict weakened. Brent crude moved above $91 a barrel after ending the previous session at its highest level since late July. West Texas Intermediate traded near $85.

The memorandum referenced by Trump was signed in June and formally expired on Monday, adding uncertainty over the next phase of the US-Iran conflict.

Wall Street offered a weaker lead after the major US benchmarks started the week lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 each declined 0.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3%.

US stock futures were largely subdued in early Asian trading. Dow futures fell 25 points, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures were marginally lower.

Higher crude prices have also increased pressure on the inflation outlook. Treasury yields rose during the previous US session as investors assessed the potential impact of more expensive energy on monetary policy.

Asian investors will now track developments between Washington and Tehran alongside oil prices, with the direction of the conflict likely to remain a key influence on regional risk appetite.