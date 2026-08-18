Stock Market Crash News Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Negative Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Surges Above $91 A Barrel

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets:
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,317.50. On Monday, Indian equity benchmarks extended declines for the fifth consecutive trading session, registering their longest losing streak since July 24. The Sensex settled 281.09 points, or 0.36%, lower at 77,728.16, extending its decline by 116.27 points from the provisional close. The Nifty 50 ended 78.35 points, or 0.32%, lower at 24,287.65, falling another 52.15 points from its 3:15 pm level.
Asian stock markets traded mostly lower on Tuesday, although South Korea's Kospi jumped 3.04% after markets resumed following a holiday. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.38%, while Australia's ASX 200 was almost flat, up 0.01%.
The moves came as uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict increased after President Donald Trump said he was not willing to extend the 60-day agreement with Tehran that had underpinned a fragile ceasefire between the two countries. Trump also threatened Oman with military action.
Trump said informal discussions were taking place with Iran's Revolutionary Guard but signalled that he was in no rush to reach a settlement. He told Fox News that Iran was playing a strong negotiating game but was under severe pressure.
Oil prices climbed for a third consecutive session as expectations of a quick resolution to the conflict weakened. Brent crude moved above $91 a barrel after ending the previous session at its highest level since late July. West Texas Intermediate traded near $85.
The memorandum referenced by Trump was signed in June and formally expired on Monday, adding uncertainty over the next phase of the US-Iran conflict.
Wall Street offered a weaker lead after the major US benchmarks started the week lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 each declined 0.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3%.
US stock futures were largely subdued in early Asian trading. Dow futures fell 25 points, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures were marginally lower.
Higher crude prices have also increased pressure on the inflation outlook. Treasury yields rose during the previous US session as investors assessed the potential impact of more expensive energy on monetary policy.
Asian investors will now track developments between Washington and Tehran alongside oil prices, with the direction of the conflict likely to remain a key influence on regional risk appetite.
Stock Market Live: Amber Subsidiary Allots Bonus Shares To Parent
IL JIN Electronics, Amber Enterprises' material subsidiary, allotted 30.49 crore bonus shares to Amber.
- Amber's stake remains unchanged at 89.71%.
Stock Market Live: Axis Bank Prices $300 Million Senior Notes
Axis Bank priced USD 300 million senior notes under its USD 5 billion Global Medium-Term Note programme at a 5.179% coupon.
Stock Market Live: Poonawalla Fincorp Allots Rs 315 Crore NCDs
Poonawalla Fincorp allotted 31,500 secured listed NCDs aggregating Rs 315 crore through private placement.
Stock Market Live: UltraTech Names Jayant Dua As Managing Director
UltraTech Cement appointed Jayant Dua as Managing Director and Director, making the leadership change a key company development for investors.
Stock Market Live: DCX Systems Gets Rs 15 Crore Orders, Subsidiary Gets Export Orders
DCX Systems received purchase orders worth Rs 15.19 crore, while its wholly owned subsidiary received export orders worth Rs 3.09 crore.
- DCX Systems orders are for cable and wire harness assemblies.
- Raneal Advanced Systems received export orders for printed circuit board assemblies.
Stock Market Live: Highway Infrastructure Wins Rs 80 Crore NHAI Contract
NHAI awarded Highway Infrastructure an Rs 80.17 crore contract to operate the Palayam Fee Plaza for 90 days.
- The contract value is about 25% of the company's market capitalisation.
Stock Market Live: Ceigall India Loses Rs 331 Crore Delhi PWD Tender
Delhi PWD cancelled the Rs 330.84 crore road-strengthening tender for which Ceigall India had emerged as the L1 bidder.
Stock Market Live: Lloyds Engineering Completes SISCOL Stake Acquisition
Lloyds Engineering completed the acquisition of a 17.98% stake in Steel Infra Solutions Company for Rs 219 crore.
- The company acquired 73 lakh equity shares.
- It also allotted 7.07 crore shares at Rs 71.25 per share on a preferential basis as part of the transaction.
Stock Market Live: Netweb Technologies Launches QIP At Rs 4,885.90 Floor Price
Netweb Technologies launched a QIP and fixed the floor price at Rs 4,885.90 per share.
- The company may offer a discount of up to 5% to the floor price.
Stock Market Live: SPR Auto Technologies Launches Rs 1,000 Crore QIP
SPR Auto Technologies launched a QIP with a floor price of Rs 4,438.20 per share and plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore.
Stock Market Live: PNB Housing Shareholders Approve Rs 10,000 Crore NCD Raise
PNB Housing Finance shareholders considered approval to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore through private placement of NCDs
Stock Market Live: IIFL Finance Gets Fitch Rating Upgrade
Fitch upgraded IIFL Finance's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to BB- from B , with a Stable outlook.
- Senior Secured Debt rating upgraded to BB- from B .
- Global Medium-Term Note Programme rating also upgraded to BB- from B .
Stock Market Live: Manipal Health To Acquire Bengaluru Hospital Business
Manipal Health Enterprises signed an agreement to acquire the Kinder Women’s Hospital & Fertility Centre business in Bengaluru for Rs 130 crore.
- Transaction expected to close within 90 days.
Stock Market Live: GMR Airports Starts Operations At Visakhapatnam Airport
GMR Airports commenced commercial operations at Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport through its subsidiary GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Ltd.
Stock Market Live: Sigma Advanced Systems Gets Rs 155 Crore Defence Orders
Sigma Advanced Systems partnered with Indrajaal Autonomous Defense Systems to secure anti-drone patrol vehicle orders from the Home Ministry.
- Total orders: Rs 155 crore.
- Border security orders: Rs 145 crore.
- Urban police/VVIP security orders: about Rs 10 crore.
Stock Market Live: Nelco Invests $20 Million In Satellite Connectivity Venture
Nelco invested $20 million in Lunar Holdco CCDs as part of its satellite connectivity strategy in South Asian markets.
- Investment made on August 17, 2026.
- Nelco has also announced a strategic partnership with Elveo for next-generation director-to-device and IoT connectivity.
Stock Market Live: Bandhan Bank, LIC Among Stocks In F&O Ban
Bandhan Bank, LIC, Manappuram Finance and SAIL entered the F&O ban list for the August 18 trading session.
Stocks in F&O ban:
- Bandhan Bank
- LIC
- Manappuram Finance
- SAIL
Stock Market Live: Nifty August Futures Trade At 83-Point Premium
Nifty August futures traded at a premium to the cash index ahead of the session, providing a key derivatives cue for the market.
- Nifty August futures down 0.33% at 24,370.
- Premium to spot: 83 points.
Stock Market Live: Citi Sees Auto Retail Registrations Up In August
CLSA said auto retail registrations remained healthy in the first 15 days of August, with festive demand approaching.
CLSA on Auto Sector
- Two-wheeler registrations grew 16% YoY.
- Passenger vehicle registrations grew 4% YoY.
- Commercial vehicle registrations grew 5% YoY.
- Tractor registrations grew 14% YoY.
- Mid-single-digit PV and CV growth was partly affected by the later start of the auspicious Shravan period.
- EV adoption stood at 10% for two-wheelers and 8% for passenger vehicles.
- Top picks: M&M, Tata Motors PV, Bajaj Auto and Ather Energy.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Raises KEI Industries Target To Rs 6,920
Jefferies retained its Buy rating on KEI Industries and raised its target price to Rs 6,920 from Rs 6,150.
Jefferies on KEI Industries
- Rating: Buy.
- Target price raised to Rs 6,920 from Rs 6,150.
- Jefferies lists KEI among its top picks in defence and T&D equipment.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Raises Siemens Target To Rs 4,415
Jefferies retained its Hold rating on Siemens and raised its target price to Rs 4,415 from Rs 4,000.
Jefferies on Siemens
- Rating: Hold.
- Target price raised to Rs 4,415 from Rs 4,000.
- Power equipment players are driving margin improvement.
- Jefferies remains positive on defence and T&D equipment.
Stock Market Live: Citi Flags Grid Constraints For Power Infra Sector
Citi said power infrastructure capex remains broad-based but highlighted grid connectivity, land and equipment availability as key execution constraints.
Citi on India Industrials
- Capex remains broad-based across generation, storage, transmission and distribution.
- Grid connectivity, land and equipment availability remain key execution constraints.
Stock Market Live: Citi Sees Defence Demand Expanding Across New Segments
Citi said defence demand is supported by a broad-based programme pipeline, with procurement expanding into newer technology areas.
Citi on India Industrials
- Defence procurement is widening into electronic warfare, autonomous systems and counter systems.
- Some demand should gradually become recurring as the installed base expands.
- Services and lifecycle support could therefore become more important.
Stock Market Live: JPMorgan Keeps Neutral On Colgate, Rs 2,250 Target
JPMorgan maintained its Neutral rating on Colgate with a Rs 2,250 target, highlighting premiumisation and a broader volume, price and mix strategy.
JPMorgan on Colgate
- Rating: Neutral.
- Target price: Rs 2,250.
- Premiumisation is the biggest growth lever.
- Growth is expected to be balanced across volume, price and mix.
- Margins are likely to moderate in the near term.
- Growth needs to be balanced against margins.
Stock Market Live: Goldman Sachs Keeps Sell On Colgate, Rs 2,050 Target
Goldman Sachs retained its Sell rating on Colgate with a Rs 2,050 target, with premiumisation remaining the key growth driver.
GS on Colgate
- Rating: Sell.
- Target price: Rs 2,050.
- Sales growth is expected to come from premiumisation and higher volume consumption.
- Premiumisation is the most important growth vector.
- Innovation and marketing spends are being accelerated.
- Gross margin is expected to remain defended in a band.
- EBITDA is likely to be lower as ad spends are increased.
- No immediate visibility of portfolio expansion beyond toothpaste
Stock Market Live: Citi Maintains Sell On Colgate With Rs 2,000 Target
Citi retained its Sell rating on Colgate with a Rs 2,000 target as the company prioritises growth while facing a margin trade-off.
Citi on Colgate
- Rating: Sell.
- Target price: Rs 2,000.
- Significant runway remains to increase oral-care consumption.
- Growth is expected to become more balanced across volume, price and mix.
- Premiumisation remains the key growth engine.
- Growth is being prioritised over near-term margin expansion.
Stock Market Live: Nuvama Downgrades BSE To Hold, Cuts Target
Nuvama downgraded BSE to Hold from Buy and cut its target price to Rs 3,240 from Rs 4,090, citing changes in expiry-day trading dynamics.
Nuvama on BSE
- Rating: Hold, downgraded from Buy.
- Target price cut to Rs 3,240 from Rs 4,090.
- CAS has reset volumes and impaired expiry-day decay trading dynamics.
- Bank guarantee norms are the second leg.
- Market share gains are nearing saturation.
- FY27/FY28 EPS estimates cut by 6.3%/15%.
- Consensus estimates could see a reset after Q2 earnings.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Raises HAL Target To Rs 6,800
Jefferies retained its Buy rating on Hindustan Aeronautics and raised its target price to Rs 6,800 from Rs 6,300.
Jefferies on Hindustan Aeronautics
- Rating: Buy.
- Target price raised to Rs 6,800 from Rs 6,300.
- Jefferies remains positive on defence and T&D equipment.
- Top picks include Siemens Energy, Hitachi Energy, Hindustan Aeronautics, L&T and KEI.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Cuts BEL Target To Rs 490
Jefferies retained its Buy rating on BEL but cut its target price to Rs 490 from Rs 550 as it reviewed defence and power equipment companies.
Jefferies on BEL
- Rating: Buy.
- Target price cut to Rs 490 from Rs 550.
- Jefferies remains positive on defence and T&D equipment.
- Power equipment players are driving a margin uptick.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Raises Belrise Target To Rs 280
Jefferies retained its Buy rating on Belrise and raised its target price to Rs 280 from Rs 250, citing new order traction and an expanding footprint.
Jefferies on Belrise
- Rating: Buy.
- Target price raised to Rs 280 from Rs 250.
- Cost pressures are behind the company.
- Jefferies remains sanguine on the full-year margin.
- New order traction is good.
- Company is expanding beyond autos.
Stock Market Live: Citi Hikes Akums Drugs Target To Rs 860
Citi maintained its Buy rating on Akums Drugs and raised its target price to Rs 860 from Rs 610 as earnings quality improves on CDMO strength.
Citi on Akums Drugs
- Rating: Buy.
- Target price raised to Rs 860 from Rs 610.
- Domestic CDMO remains the key growth driver.
- Other segments remain subdued.
- FY27E/FY28E EPS estimates raised by 5%/10% on a more constructive API pricing outlook.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Raises Radico Khaitan Target To Rs 5,200
Jefferies retained its Buy rating on Radico Khaitan and raised its target price to Rs 5,200, citing premiumisation in the alcobev industry.
Jefferies on Radico Khaitan
- Rating: Buy.
- Target price: Rs 5,200.
- Alcobev industry entering a multi-year premiumisation cycle.
- Premiumisation is most evident in vodka, where Radico is the market leader.
- Strong innovation and execution, along with a supportive regulatory environment, should support growth.
- Premium mix and India-UK FTA benefits are expected to drive margin expansion.
Stock Market Live: Citi Raises Nifty Target To 26,800, Adds Axis Bank
Citi raised its Nifty target to 26,800 for June 2027 from 26,000 earlier and added Axis Bank to its top large-cap picks.
Citi India Strategy
- Nifty target raised to 26,800 from 26,000.
- Axis Bank added to top large-cap picks.
- Overweight: Financials, Telecom, Healthcare, Utilities.
- Underweight: IT Services, Staples, Metals.
- Citi said first-quarter earnings were better than expected and the outlook remains decent.
- The brokerage flagged margin pressure in Consumer, Industrial and Financial sectors.
- It remains focused on demand resilience after the benefits of GST cuts recede.
Stock Market Live: US-Iran Uncertainty Rises As Trump Rejects Ceasefire Extension
- US President Donald Trump said he would not extend the 60-day agreement with Tehran after it expired on Monday. He also threatened military action against Oman.
- Trump said informal talks were under way with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard but indicated that he was not seeking an immediate settlement.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Fall; Kospi Jumps 3% After Holiday
South Korea’s Kospi rose 3.04% as trading resumed after a holiday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.38%, while Australia’s ASX 200 was almost unchanged, up 0.01%.
Stock Market Live: Wall Street Ends Lower, US Stock Futures Trade Subdued
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell 0.5% each, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.3%.
Dow futures slipped 25 points in early Asian trade. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures were marginally lower.
Stock Market Live: Oil Rises For Third Session As Conflict Concerns Persist
Brent crude rose above $91 a barrel after closing at its highest level since late July. West Texas Intermediate traded near $85 as expectations of a quick resolution to the conflict weakened.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.