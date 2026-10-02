Accenture Hiring To Slow In FY27 As AI Boosts Revenue Per Employee

Accenture Hiring FY2027: Accenture Plc expects to continue hiring across all its markets in fiscal 2027, but at a slower pace as artificial intelligence-driven productivity gains allow the company to generate more revenue per employee.

Speaking during Accenture's fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings call, CEO Julie Sweet said the company expects to hire in every market next year, while the pace of hiring will be lower than in fiscal 2026.

“Next year, we do expect to hire, but it will be at a lower rate, in part due to AI,” Sweet said.

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Accenture To Hire At Lower Rate In FY2027

Sweet said Accenture will continue to add employees across its markets in fiscal 2027, but the pace will be lower than the hiring seen in fiscal 2026.

“Next year, we do expect to hire, but it will be at a lower rate, in part due to AI,” she said.

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The company does not, however, expect AI-led productivity gains to mean an end to hiring. Accenture plans to hire across every market while continuing to build capabilities in areas where demand is increasing.

The company also intends to keep hiring at the entry level.

“Very importantly, we still expect to hire more entry-level,” Sweet said, explaining that Accenture is focused on changing what entry-level workers and its “inventors” do.

AI Raises Revenue Per Employee

The hiring outlook comes as Accenture says AI is already improving productivity inside its own business.

Sweet said Accenture saw an increase in revenue per person during fiscal 2026 and that the company was pleased with the higher revenue per person.

The increase comes as Accenture uses AI to make its own delivery more efficient while also helping clients implement AI-enabled technologies.

In her opening remarks, Sweet said AI was making both Accenture's delivery and the technologies it implements more efficient. She identified two areas: additional productivity in delivering services, which creates greater value for clients, and faster, more efficient implementations as ecosystem partners embed more AI capabilities into their platforms.

Accenture Says AI Is A Tailwind

Despite the productivity gains, Accenture continues to view AI as a growth opportunity rather than simply a cost-saving tool.

“We continue to believe the opportunities related to AI are greater than the impact of AI-related efficiencies in our business,” Sweet said.

She added that Accenture's strategy is to “lean into these efficiencies” because they create value for clients while the company rotates its capabilities toward the larger growth opportunities created by AI.

The company ended fiscal 2026 with nearly 110,000 AI and data professionals, up from its earlier target of doubling its AI and data workforce to 80,000. During the year, Accenture employees completed 46 million hours of training.

Accenture FY2027 Growth Outlook

Accenture expects fiscal 2027 revenue to grow 3%-6% in local currency over fiscal 2026. The company expects an inorganic contribution of 2%-2.5%.

It expects adjusted operating margin of 15.9%-16.1%, representing a 10-30 basis point expansion over adjusted fiscal 2026 results. Adjusted diluted EPS is expected at 14.39-14.81, representing 3%-6% growth.

The company also expects to invest in both organic and inorganic growth, including another approximately $5 billion in acquisitions during fiscal 2027.

The hiring strategy therefore reflects a broader shift in Accenture's delivery model i.e. continue adding talent in growth areas such as AI and data, while using AI-driven productivity gains to generate more revenue from its workforce.

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