Accenture Q4 Revenue Beats Estimates At $18.7B; Forecasts 3% To 6% Sales Growth For FY27

Accenture reported fourth-quarter revenue above market expectations and forecast 3% to 6% revenue growth for fiscal year 2027, signalling continued demand for its consulting and technology services despite an uncertain global spending environment.

The company reported revenue of $18.7 billion for the fourth quarter, up 6% in US dollars and 7% in local currency. The figure was above the estimated $18.04 billion. For the full fiscal year, Accenture's revenue stood at $74.2 billion, an increase of $4.5 billion, or 6% in US dollars and 5% in local currency.

New bookings also remained strong. Accenture reported fourth-quarter bookings of $22.2 billion, up 4% in US dollars and 5% in local currency. Full-year bookings came in at $84.5 billion.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The company said fourth-quarter revenue growth was broad-based across geographic markets, industry groups and types of work.

Accenture reported a fourth-quarter GAAP operating margin of 15.3%, an increase of 370 basis points. The margin was also 20 basis points higher than the adjusted operating margin reported in the year-ago quarter. For the full year, GAAP operating margin stood at 15.4%, up 70 basis points, while adjusted operating margin increased 20 basis points to 15.8%.

Fourth-quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share came in at $3.29, up 46% year-on-year and 9% above adjusted EPS in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

ALSO READ: Red Thursday? Dow Futures Slump 200 Points; Yields Spike Among 3 Factors Weighing On Wall Street

For the full fiscal year, GAAP diluted EPS rose 12% to $13.56, while adjusted EPS increased 8% to $13.97.

Accenture generated free cash flow of $2.8 billion during the fourth quarter and $11.6 billion for the full year. The company returned $11.5 billion to shareholders during fiscal 2026, an increase of 38% from the previous year. This included $7.5 billion in share repurchases or redemptions, with Accenture completing an additional $2 billion in share repurchases during the fourth quarter.

Revenue Growth Outlook

For fiscal 2027, Accenture expects revenue to increase 3% to 6% in local currency. The company expects GAAP diluted EPS to be between $14.39 and $14.81, representing growth of 6% to 9%. The company expects this to translate into a 3% to 6% increase over adjusted EPS.

Accenture also expects to return at least $9.5 billion in cash to shareholders during fiscal 2027.

The outlook comes as businesses continue to increase spending on technology, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, while also remaining focused on controlling costs and improving productivity.

ALSO READ: Infosys, Wipro ADRs Spike Up To 4% Pre-Market As Solid Accenture Earnings Boosts IT Outlook

Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet said the company exceeded the high end of its fourth-quarter revenue guidance and delivered broad-based growth across its business.

“We exceeded our fourth-quarter revenue guidance range and capped off another year of broad-based growth across our business, grew adjusted EPS 8%, returned a record $11.5 billion to shareholders and reached a new high of 141 quarterly client bookings of $100 million or more,” Sweet said.

She added that the results reflected continued client demand for Accenture's services, the company's focus on innovation and its employees' commitment to helping clients reinvent their businesses.

ALSO READ: Accenture Shares Spike 10% Pre-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat, Upbeat Forecast

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.