Will Other IT Majors Follow? Tech Mahindra Set To Consider First Bonus Issue Since 2015

Tech Mahindra is set to consider a proposal for its first bonus share issue in over a decade, with the company's board scheduled to meet on Oct. 15-16 to discuss the corporate action alongside its second-quarter financial results.

The company said its board will consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, 2026. The Q2 results are scheduled to be considered and declared on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The potential bonus issue would mark Tech Mahindra's first such corporate action since 2015. The IT services company had announced a 1:1 bonus issue in 2015, meaning eligible shareholders received one additional share for every share held. In the same year, Tech Mahindra had also decided to split its shares in a 2:1 ratio.

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The proposed bonus issue will be closely watched by investors as the company enters the Q2 earnings season. Bonus shares do not change the underlying value of a shareholder's investment immediately, but can increase the number of shares outstanding and potentially improve trading liquidity.

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The board's consideration of a bonus issue also puts the spotlight on shareholder returns and the capital allocation strategies of other large IT companies. Investors will watch whether the move prompts similar corporate actions across the sector.

Tech Mahindra's Q2 performance will remain a key focus for the Street. Analysts are currently estimating constant-currency revenue growth of around 1.5%-1.7% quarter-on-quarter. Net new deal wins are expected to be in the range of $0.9 billion-$1 billion, with deal momentum, margins and management commentary likely to remain key factors for investors.

Tech Mahindra shares have also delivered strong near-term performance ahead of the board meeting. The stock has gained around 13% during the second quarter so far. However, it remains down around 4.6% year-to-date, while it has risen approximately 9.5% over the past year.

The company's upcoming results will therefore provide investors with an update on demand trends across its key verticals, deal wins, margins and the broader outlook for the IT services sector.

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