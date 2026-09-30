IPO GMP Today: SRIT India Vs Shah Investor's Home IPO: What GMP Signals, Which Has Highest Listing Gain Potential?

SRIT India Limited, a Bengaluru-headquartered Information Technology and Information Technology enabled Services (IT/ITeS) solutions company opened its Initial Public Offering on Monday, September 28, 2026 aiming to raise Rs 218.4 Crore. The IPO subscription closes today, September 30, 2026.

Total Issue Size – Up to 16,800,000 Equity Shares of Rs 5 each

IPO Size – Rs 218.4 Crore (At Upper Price Band)

Price Band – Rs 123 – Rs 130 Per Equity Share

Lot Size – 115 Equity Shares SRIT India Ltd.

SRIT India Limited GMP

SRIT India's latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) is Rs 31 as of September 30, 8 am. With an upper price band of Rs 130.00, the estimated listing price for SRIT India IPO is Rs 161. The expected percentage gain per share is 23.85%.

Note: GMP is unofficial and based on grey-market activity. The GMP-implied listing price and premium are indicative and do not guarantee the actual listing price.

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About SRIT India Limited

SRIT India Limited is a Bengaluru-headquartered IT/ITeS solutions company offering digital solutions and automation of systems through custom application development and integration services. The company designs, implements and operates digital platforms for Government entities and Enterprises in India and select overseas markets. It is strengthening its AI capabilities through AI-enabled solutions across its core verticals and has implemented large-scale, mission-critical projects.

Operations are organised across three verticals electronic governance, telecommunications and broadband, and healthcare delivered through a full-service stack spanning architecture and design, build and integration, data migration, deployment and continuous operations and maintenance. During FY26, the Company achieved a Revenue of Rs 4,499.99 million, Ebitda Margin of 14.39% & PAT Margin of 9.62%.

Shah Investor's Home IPO GMP

Shah Investor's Home IPO latest GMP is Rs 15 as of September 30, 8 am. With an upper price band of Rs 167.00, the estimated listing price for Shah Investor's Home IPO is Rs 182. The expected percentage gain per share is 8.98%.

Shah Investor's Home IPO Details

Issue size: Shah Investor's Home IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 90.17 crore, an entirely fresh issue of 53.99 lakh shares.

Key dates: The IPO is open for subscription from Sept. 28 till 30. The allotment for the Shah Investor's Home IPO is expected to be finalised on Oct. 1. The IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Oct. 6.

Price band and lot size: Shah Investor's Home IPO has an issue price band of Rs 159 to Rs 167 per share. The lot size for an application is 85 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,195 (85 shares) based on the upper price band.

Lead Manager & Registrar: Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

SRIT India Vs Shah Investor's Home IPO: Which Has Highest Listing Gain Potential?

SRIT India has the higher estimated listing gain: 23.85%, compared with 8.98% for Shah Investor's Home. That is a difference of 14.87 percentage points.

The Rs 31 and Rs 15 grey market premiums are unofficial indicators, so neither estimated listing price is guaranteed.

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Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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