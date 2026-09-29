AI Content Can Be Monetised If Driven By 'Creative Vision': YouTube India Head To NDTV | Exclusive

YouTube India Managing Director Gunjan Soni has clarified AI-generated content will remain monetisable on the platform, provided it complies with monetisation and community guidelines, while emphasising that the content must still reflect creative vision of the person using AI.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Soni said, "AI content will remain monetisable; however, what we do require and rightfully to protect the users interest is to make sure that guidelines for monetisation and community guidelines must be followed, that is original content, which is being coming out of the creative vision of someone who is using AI."

Addressing fears of AI driven content replacing original content, Soni called the technology a tool, which is making the act of creation more accessible and democratic for creators.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Made On YouTube: 30+ New Features, Products Announced For Creators, Artists And Viewers

YouTube's Role In Job Creation

Soni also highlighted YouTube's broader role in creating employment opportunities, enabling creators to turn their content into full time jobs .

"When you look behind the numbers, what gets us even more excited is the economic job creation impact for the youth. So nearly a million full-time equivalent jobs and then these creators supported another three lakh people on top of this (as apprentices), and this is all measurable data," the YouTube India head said.

YouTube released its 2025 India impact report, highlighting that it has contributed Rs 18,000 crore to the Indian economy. According to the report, the video streaming platform is a primary source of income for 73% of creators.

ALSO READ | YouTube Announces Expansion In India, Partners With Amazon, Ajio, Meesho, Snapdeal And Tata CLiQ

Meanwhile, nearly 2 lakh new channels were monetised for the first time last year, the YouTube India head said.

"Which means that the funnel is still really large and people are finding new and innovative ways to participate in this creative economy. What was less surprising, but definitely worth mentioning, is what is happening at the top of the creation ladder as well. Creators earning seven figures, which is a very coveted number in the Indian ecosystem and even in traditional jobs, expanded 20% year-on-year," she noted.

In terms of outlook, she noted, "We look at how we can continue to invest in nurturing this ecosystem, both in supporting creation but also in supporting monetisation avenues for them so that this can actually become an even bigger phenomenon."

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.