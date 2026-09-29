India At Asian Games 2026 Day 12: Full Schedule, Match Timings For Wednesday Events

Day 12 of the Asian Games 2026 will feature medal opportunities for India in archery, shooting, cycling, canoe slalom, wrestling, boxing, judo and sport climbing, while Indian teams will also compete in hockey, squash, sepak takraw and esports.

Golf will also make its Asian Games debut for India, with Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu competing in the men's opening round. Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Sharath Urs will feature in the women's event.

Archery will provide some of India's earliest medal opportunities.

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The women's compound team of Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam will face South Korea in the semifinal, while Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Rajesh Jadhav will compete in the mixed team semifinal against Thailand. Later in the morning, Kushal Dalal, Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru's men's compound team will play South Korea in the semifinal.

With six Indian boxers slated to fight in the semifinals, boxing will also be a prominent focus. There will be competition by Jadumani Singh, Sumit Kundu, Sakshi Chaudhary, Kapil Pokhariya, Priya Ghanghas, and Lovlina Borgohain.

The semifinalists who lose are guaranteed bronze medals, while the victors advance to the gold-medal fights. With Nisha competing in the women's 68kg division and Sunil Kumar in the men's Greco-Roman 87kg event, wrestling will also launch its Asian Games campaign.

The Indian women's hockey team will face South Korea in the semifinal at 3:30 pm, while Joga Purty will compete in the women's speed climbing event later in the afternoon.

The following is the full schedule of Indian athletes and teams at the Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday, September 30. All timings are in IST.

Golf

3:55 am: Men's individual and team stroke play, Round 1 — Veer Ahlawat

4:06 am: Men's individual and team stroke play, Round 1 — Saptak Talwar

4:17 am: Men's individual and team stroke play, Round 1 — Yuvraj Sandhu

8:39 am: Women's individual and team stroke play, Round 1 — Pranavi Sharath Urs

8:50 am: Women's individual and team stroke play, Round 1 — Diksha Dagar

9:01 am: Women's individual and team stroke play, Round 1 — Aditi Ashok

Esports

5:30 am: League of Legends, Group B — India vs Hong Kong, China

8:00 am: League of Legends, Group B — India vs South Korea

10:30 am: League of Legends, Group B — India vs Chinese Taipei

Sepak Takraw

5:30 am: Women's quadrant, Group A — India vs Vietnam

6:30 am: Men's quadrant, Group A — India vs Laos

10:30 am: Women's quadrant, Group A — India vs Philippines

Archery

5:55 am: Compound women's team semifinal — Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep, Jyothi Surekha Vennam vs South Korea

6:25 am: Compound women's team bronze-medal match — India, if required

6:50 am: Compound women's team gold-medal match — India, if qualified

7:55 am: Compound mixed-team semifinal — Chikitha Taniparthi/Sahil Rajesh Jadhav vs Thailand

8:50 am: Compound mixed-team bronze-medal match — India, if required

9:15 am: Compound mixed-team gold-medal match — India, if qualified

10:55 am: Compound men's team semifinal — Kushal Dalal, Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru vs South Korea

11:25 am: Compound men's team bronze-medal match — India, if required

11:50 am: Compound men's team gold-medal match — India, if qualified

Shooting

6:10 am: Men's 25m rapid-fire pistol qualification, Stage 1 — Anish

6:30 am: Trap mixed-team qualification — Kynan Chenai/Neeru

11:00 am: Trap mixed-team final — Kynan Chenai/Neeru, if qualified

Squash

6:30 am: Women's team quarterfinal — India vs Singapore

11:00 am: Men's team quarterfinal — India vs Kuwait

Cycling Track

6:30 am: Men's sprint qualification — Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo

7:00 am: Women's keirin, first round, Heat 2 — Sarita Kumari

7:05 am: Women's keirin, first round, Heat 3 — Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka

7:10 am: Men's sprint, 1/16 finals — Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, subject to qualification

7:34 am: Women's keirin repechage — Sarita Kumari, if required

7:34 am: Women's keirin repechage — Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka, if required

11:30 am: Women's keirin semifinals — Sarita Kumari/Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka, subject to progression

11:40 am: Men's sprint, 1/8 finals — Indian qualifiers

12:37 pm: Women's keirin medal final — Indian qualifiers

Canoe Slalom

7:00 am: Men's kayak single semifinal — Pradhyumna Singh Rathod, Hitesh Kewat

8:00 am: Women's canoe single semifinal — Rina Sen, Pallavi Jagtap

10:00 am: Men's kayak single final — India, if qualified

10:36 am: Women's canoe single final — India, if qualified

Wrestling

7:23 am: Women's 68kg, Round of 16 — Nisha vs Pak Sol Gum, North Korea

7:47 am: Men's Greco-Roman 87kg quarterfinal — Sunil Kumar

2:51 pm: Men's Greco-Roman 87kg medal bout — Sunil Kumar, if progressed

3:09 pm: Men's Greco-Roman 87kg medal bout — Sunil Kumar, if progressed

3:48 pm: Women's 68kg medal bout — Nisha, if progressed

4:08 pm: Women's 68kg medal bout — Nisha, if progressed

Sailing

7:30 am: Girls' dinghy opening series, Race 1 — Mahi Verma

7:30 am: Men's skiff opening series, Race 3 — Prince Kurisinkal Noble/Manu Francis

7:30 am: Men's dinghy qualification series, Race 3 — Vishnu Saravanan

7:35 am: Women's windsurfing opening series, Race 1 — Katya Ida Coelho

7:35 am: Women's skiff opening series, Race 3 — Harshita Tomar/Shital Verma

Boxing

9:30 am onwards: Men's 55kg semifinal — Jadumani Singh

9:30 am onwards: Men's 70kg semifinal — Sumit Kundu

9:30 am onwards: Men's 90kg semifinal — Kapil Pokhariya vs Turabek Khabibullaev, Uzbekistan

9:30 am onwards: Women's 51kg semifinal — Sakshi Chaudhary

9:30 am onwards: Women's 60kg semifinal — Priya Ghanghas vs Yang Chengyu, China

9:30 am onwards: Women's 75kg semifinal — Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova, Kazakhstan

The exact bout timings will depend on the preceding contests. All six Indian semifinalists are assured of at least bronze medals.

Hockey

3:30 pm: Women's semifinal — India vs South Korea

Sport Climbing

4:36 pm: Women's Speed 4 quarterfinal, Heat 1 — Joga Purty

4:49 pm: Women's Speed 4 semifinal — Joga Purty, if qualified

4:51 pm: Women's Speed 4 semifinal — Joga Purty, if qualified

4:58 pm: Women's Speed 4 medal final — Joga Purty, if qualified

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