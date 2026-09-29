Asian Games 2026: Pooja Singh Wins High Jump Bronze As India Add Another Athletics Medal

India's Pooja Singh clinched the bronze medal in the women's high jump at the 2026 Asian Games on Tuesday after clearing 1.84m in the final.

The 19-year-old could not match her personal best but managed a podium finish in Nagoya. Uzbekistan's Sayfullaeva won the gold with a personal best of 1.90m, while Kazakhstan's Kristina Ovchinnikova took silver with a clearance of 1.87m.

Pooja briefly moved to the top of the standings after clearing 1.84m. However, she failed to clear 1.87m in all three attempts, eventually finishing third.

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Pooja's National Record

The bronze adds to a breakthrough season for Pooja, who holds the Indian national record in the event. She had earlier bettered Sahana Kumari's 14-year-old national record with a 1.93m clearance at the Asian Under-20 Athletics Championships.

Pooja's medal was India's first women's high jump medal at the Asian Games since Bobby Aloysius won silver in 2002.

Kushare, Parul Also On Podium

31-year-old Sarvesh Kushare earned silver in the men's high jump one day prior to Pooja's bronze. Kushare matched Chinese Taipei's Chao Hsuan-Fu's winning height of 2.25 meters.

Kushare required two attempts to reach the height, but Chao won the gold after clearing 2.25 meters on his first try.

Sanghyeok Woo of the Republic of Korea took up the medal with a best clearance of 2.22 meters. Pooja's bronze, along with Kushare's silver and Parul Chaudhary's bronze, further added to India's athletics medal tally at the Asian Games.

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