Asian Games 2026: India Win 4x100m Mixed Relay Bronze, Set New National Record

India clinched the bronze medal in the mixed 4x100m relay at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Tuesday, adding another medal to its athletics tally.

The Indian quartet of Gurindervir Singh, Sneha Shanuvali, Animesh Kujur and Harita Bhadra clocked 41.06 seconds to finish third in the final. The performance also saw India set a new national record in the event.

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India bettered its previous national record of 41.35 seconds, which was set by Ragul Kumar, Nithya Gandhe, Animesh Kujur and Sneha at the World Relays 2026 in Gaborone.

China won the gold medal after clocking 40.78 seconds, while Thailand took silver with a time of 40.87 seconds.

Asian Games 2026 Mixed 4x100m Relay Results

China finished first in 40.78 seconds, with Thailand second in 40.87 seconds and India third in 41.06 seconds. Singapore finished fourth in 41.19 seconds, followed by Japan in fifth with 41.24 seconds.

The Philippines finished sixth in 42.20 seconds, while Oman clocked 43.75 seconds to finish seventh. Bahrain were listed as Did Not Finish (DNF).

The bronze adds to India's strong athletics campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with the country continuing to pick up medals across track and field events.

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India had entered the mixed 4x100m relay final alongside the women's and men's 4x400m relay teams on Tuesday.

India have won more than 20 medals in athletics so far, with ace distance runner Gulveer Singh accounting for three of them — two silver medals in the 10,000m and 1,500m events and a bronze in the 5,000m.

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