Asian Games 2026: Parveen Hooda, Ankush Panghal Box Into Finals; Narender Berwal Wins Bronze

India's boxing campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games received a major boost as Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal booked their places in their respective finals, assuring India of at least two silver medals.

Parveen produced a masterclass in the women's 65kg semifinal, defeating China's Li Shu 5-0 by unanimous decision.

Controlling the ring, picking her moments to strike and shutting down Li Shu's aggression, Parveen remained composed throughout the bout. Her sharp counter-punching and distance management helped her secure a comprehensive 5-0 verdict and a place in the gold-medal bout.

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Parveen will face Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-chin in the final. Chen's power and experience will pose a formidable challenge, but Parveen will look to carry the same composure and precision into the gold-medal contest.

Ankush Panghal Reaches Men's 80kg Final

Ankush Panghal also booked his place in the men's 80kg final to assure India of at least a silver medal.

The Indian boxer faced Fazliddin in a closely fought semifinal. The bout appeared to be going the Kazakh boxer's way at one stage, but the judges ultimately gave the decision in Ankush's favour.

Ankush finished strongly, taking the third round 5-0 to secure his place in the men's 80kg gold-medal match.

The result gives India another opportunity to fight for boxing gold at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Narender Berwal Loses Semifinal, Settles For Bronze

India's Narender Berwal had to settle for a bronze as he lost his semi-final to Kazakhstan's Oralbay in the men's 90kg category and failed to make it to the final.

In the first round, Narender lost 0-5 to the world champion of this weight category. Oralbay took control early, forcing the Indian to take it slow with a quick combination of body shots and clean hits to the face.

Narender found his rhythm as the round progressed and landed a few counter punches, but it wasn't enough to convince the judges.

In the second round, Oralbay continued to apply constant pressure, launching some piercing blows. The Kazakh fighter maintained strong control of the tempo despite Narender's increased intensity, which included a powerful right hook and a couple of well-placed counterpunches.

The judges once again gave Oralbay a 5-0 victory in the round, so Narender will need to do something outstanding in the last round.

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However, Narender could not turn the bout around, and Oralbay secured a 5-0 victory to advance to the final. Narender therefore settles for the bronze medal.

With Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal through to the finals and Narender securing bronze, India has added three boxing medals to its tally at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

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