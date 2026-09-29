Sri Lanka vs Nepal Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, Match Timings And Rain Rule | Asian Games 2026 Cricket Quarter Final

Sri Lanka face Nepal in the Asian Games 2026 men's T20 quarter-final on Sept. 29. Check the match time, live streaming, weather forecast and rain rules for the knockout clash at Korogi Sports Park.

Sri Lanka vs Nepal Asian Games 2026: Date And Time

The Sri Lanka vs Nepal Asian Games 2026 quarter-final will be played on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 5:30 a.m. IST. Toss will take place at 5:00 a.m.

Sri Lanka vs Nepal Asian Games 2026: Venue

Sri Lanka vs Nepal Asian Games 2026 quarter-final will be played at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Sri Lanka vs Nepal Asian Games 2026: Live Telecast In India

The Sri Lanka vs Nepal match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

Sri Lanka vs Nepal Asian Games 2026: Live Streaming In India

The Sri Lanka vs Nepal Asian Games 2026 match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Sri Lanka vs Nepal Asian Games 2026: Head-To-Head Record

This is the first time the two teams will meet each other in a T20I. Previously, a match between the two at the 2024 T20I World Cup was abandoned without a toss.

Sri Lanka vs Nepal, Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin: Weather Forecast

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has forecast wet weather for the Nisshin and greater Nagoya area, indicating that rain is likely to threaten the Asian Games men's cricket quarter-final between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

What Happens If Sri Lanka vs Nepal Is Washed Out?

If the game is washed out, Sri Lanka will move to the next stage because of their higher seeding as per the ICC T20I rankings. Rain had already disrupted the quarter-finals, with both matches scheduled on September 27 being abandoned without a ball being bowled. Pakistan's quarter-final against Hong Kong, China was washed out, sending Pakistan through to the semi-finals based on their higher ICC T20I ranking. India's quarter-final against Afghanistan was also abandoned due to rain, with India advancing under the same rule.

Sri Lanka vs Nepal Asian Games 2026: Preview

Nepal emerged unbeaten from the group stage and will face Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2026 men's T20 quarter-final at Korogi Sports Park on Tuesday. Nepal made an emphatic start in Nisshin, overcoming Afghanistan by five wickets in their opening match. Kushal Bhurtel was central to the victory, claiming four wickets for 21 runs as Nepal's bowlers held Afghanistan to 102/7. The chase proved straightforward, with Nepal reaching the target with 16 deliveries still left. Sri Lanka will be led by Sahan Arachchige and have experienced players such as Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne and Nuwan Thushara in their squad.

The Sri Lankan campaign begins at the quarter-final stage after they were among the four highest-seeded teams handed a direct passage into the last eight.

Nepal vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026: Squads

Sri Lanka: Sahan Arachchige (c), Ashen Bandara, Lasith Croospulle, Sohan de Livera, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Tharindu Ratnayake, Dushan Hemantha, Sineth Jayawardena, Chamika Karunaratne, Garuka Sanketh, Wanuja Sahan, Nuwan Thushara, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Nepal: Dipendra Singh Airee (c), Rohit Kumar Paudel, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulsan Kumar Jha, Nandan Yadav, Lokesh Bam, Sundeep Jora, Sher Malla, Kushal Malla

ALSO READ: 'Undisputed GOAT Of This Format': Fans React As Virat Kohli Completes 15,000 Runs In ODI Cricket

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.