'Undisputed GOAT Of This Format': Fans React As Virat Kohli Completes 15,000 Runs In ODI Cricket

Batting maestro Virat Kohli on Sunday completed 15,000 runs in One-Day International cricket, becoming only the second batter in history after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to achieve the feat.
Kohli reached the landmark during the opening ODI between India and the West Indies here at the Greenfield International Stadium. He brought up his 15,000 runs with a majestic pull shot for a four off Alzarri Joseph towards midwicket, and celebrated with his arms aloft in air to acknowledge the crowd.
Kohli has been the second highest run-scorer in the ODI format ever since he went past former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara in October 2025, who scored 14,243 runs in 50-overs cricket and remains the third highest-ever scorer.
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
At the fourth spot in the list is former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who made 13,704 runs in 375 ODIs, followed by former Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya at the fifth position with 13,430 runs in 448 matches.
Kohli also completed his 80th half-century off only 40 balls in the format during India's pursuit of 296 against the Caribbean side on Sunday.
With 54 centuries, Kohli also holds the record of most tons in the format. He scored his 50th hundred against New Zealand in the semifinal of the 2023 ODI World Cup in Mumbai.
Here are some of the reactions:
When the King decides to clear the rope 👑— Vikas Kohli (@imvikaskohli) September 27, 2026
Century of sixes in ODIs
Virat Kohli reaches another phenomenal career landmark, smoking his 100th ODI six#ViratKohli #INDvWI #ODICricket #1stODI
[India vs West Indies 1st ODI Thiruvananthapuram, King Kohli] pic.twitter.com/lWjYogk0Kk
Kohli acknowledging the crowd after reaching the incredible 15,000-run milestone. 🥹👑❤️— Yashanshu Singh (@yashanshu16) September 27, 2026
A moment to cherish forever! 🛐🔥#INDvsWI #Viratkohli pic.twitter.com/XZ7RB67czr
15000 ODI RUNS FOR VIRAT KOHLI!!👑❤️🥹 pic.twitter.com/pyfT96m3Fz— Nisha🥂 (@Fierce_Soul_) September 27, 2026
The Undisputed GOAT of this Format, Sir Virat Prem kohli completed 15000 runs in ODI Cricket, To the kids watching, witness every moment of this demigod wreathed in blue.❤️ pic.twitter.com/gXk22GtzdX— Kiran Patil (@KIRANPATIL8055N) September 27, 2026
WHAT A WAY TO BRING UP THE HUNDRED! 👑🔥— Manish (@KingKong101) September 27, 2026
💯 VIRAT KOHLI — 100 OFF 74 BALLS
💥 SIX TO REACH THE CENTURY!
The King delivers another unforgettable moment. 🫡🐐❤️#ViratKohli #KingKohli #Century #Cricket pic.twitter.com/SERoWLeIxz
Hundred for Virat Kohli 💯— Aarvika🌸 (@AarvikAA1) September 27, 2026
55th Hundred for King in ODIs 🔥 #ViratKohli #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/fqQZjUm2n8
THE KING HAS ROARED AGAIN! 👑💯— JayJay ⁷⊙⊝⊜ 💜 (@Zaya4Jaya) September 27, 2026
Virat Kohli with a sensational hundred. My GOAT never fails to make these moments feel special. 🫡🔥
#ViratKohli #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/y9OlUsEVAZ
(With PTI inputs)
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.