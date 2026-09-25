Five Stocks To Buy Today, Sept 25: South Indian Bank, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Vishal Mega Mart, And More

Market experts have recommended five stocks across banking, healthcare, beverage manufacturing and consumer services, outlining entry levels, price targets and stop-losses for traders.

South Indian Bank, Global Health, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Caplin Point Laboratories and Vishal Mega Mart are among the five stocks recommended by market experts.

South Indian Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 49.95)

South Indian Bank has received buy recommendations from two analysts, with target prices of up to Rs 58. Deven Mehata, Manager, Technical and Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd., recommended buying the stock at Rs 49.90. He placed the stop loss at Rs 46.90 and the target at Rs 56. The target implies a potential upside of about 12.1% from the current market price.

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Pradip Halder, Founder and CEO of PHD Capital Pvt. Ltd., also recommended buying South Indian Bank. Halder set a higher target of Rs 58 and a stop loss of Rs 44.50. His target indicates a potential upside of about 16.1% from the current level.

Global Health Ltd. (Medanta) (CMP: Rs 1,503)

Deven Mehata has also recommended buying Global Health, which operates hospitals under the Medanta brand, at Rs 1,506. He set a target price of Rs 1,625 and advised investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 1,445. The target suggests a potential gain of around 8.1% over the current market price.

Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd. (CMP: Rs 722)

Market expert Sachin Janardan Sarvade recommended buying Allied Blenders and Distillers in the range of Rs 690 to Rs 712. Sarvade placed the stop loss at Rs 579 and the target price at Rs 980. The target represents a potential upside of approximately 35.7% from the stated current market price. However, the stock closed at Rs 722 at the close of market on Thursday which is above the recommended buying range.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,856)

Sarvade also recommended buying Caplin Point Laboratories within a price band of Rs 2,800 to Rs 2,867. He set a stop loss at Rs 2,379 and a target price of Rs 3,850. The target implies a potential upside of about 34.8% from the current market price. The stock is trading within the recommended buying range based on the stated CMP.

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd. (CMP: Rs 105.10)

Pradip Halder recommended buying Vishal Mega Mart with two target prices of Rs 113 and Rs 125. The first target points to a potential upside of approximately 7.5%, while the second indicates a possible gain of around 18.9% from the current market price. Halder advised maintaining a stop loss at Rs 98.

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