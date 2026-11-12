'Pataudi Sugar Rush': Kareena Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of Family's Sweet Indulgence After Diwali

The Diwali celebrations may have come to an end, but the festive treats are still making their way to the Pataudi household. Kareena Kapoor recently gave fans a glimpse of the family's post-Diwali indulgence by sharing a picture of an assortment of sweets and cakes on social media.

The spread featured milkcake and chocolate cakes, giving fans a peek into the family's festive indulgence even after Diwali is over.

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Taking to her Instagram story, the actress dropped the picture and gave a sweet caption. She wrote, “Pataudi Sugar Rush,” accompanied by a red heart and rainbow emoticon.

This glimpse hints that the family is continuing to enjoy the festive season with some delicious treats.

Kareena Kapoor's Diwali Celebration

This Diwali, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan channelled royal charm and served regal style goals. While the actress went viral for wearing Punit Balana's kaftan and turban, it was her emerald pendant that grabbed the spotlight. Celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor brought Kareena the 30-carat emerald pendant, carved with the Ayat-ul-Kursi, the 255th verse of Surah Al-Baqarah, which is part of the second chapter of the Holy Quran.

The pendant initially belonged to the Begum of Bhopal and was passed down to the Jab We Met star after her wedding to Saif Ali Khan. In fact, she also accessorised her turban with a 200-year-old kalgi, which Saif wore on their wedding day.

What's Next For Kareena Kapoor?

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will soon be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited action thriller King. The actress confirmed her collaboration with the film on SRK's birthday, November 2, by sharing a special glimpse featuring the silhouettes of her and the superstar dancing together.

Set against the backdrop of the criminal underworld, the Siddharth Anand directorial will see Shah Rukh Khan play a seasoned assassin navigating a dangerous world. The film also features his daughter, Suhana Khan, as his trainee.

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Apart from Kareena and the father-daughter duo, the ensemble cast includes Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Oberoi, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rani Mukerji and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

Backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, King is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24.

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