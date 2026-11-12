Karan Johar Breaks Silence On Celebrity Couple Backlash, Paid Trolling And Koffee With Karan Reviews

Karan Johar has criticised the online backlash against celebrity couples, calling the criticism of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh “downright regressive”. He also spoke out against people who question the relationships of celebrities, saying they have no right to dictate how couples should live their lives.

During a conversation with Anupama Chopra on InFocus, a show by The Hollywood Reporter India, Karan discussed the scrutiny faced by celebrity couples, including Deepika-Ranveer and Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna.

Speaking about the criticism directed at Deepika and Ranveer, he said, “I really don't understand this and I feel like with Deepika and Ranveer it was just downright regressive what happened... judgment was ridiculous. They are a wonderful couple, absolutely in love... two working actors, such good actors in love with each other. They were just being honest about their lives. Since when should honesty be judged? You should be appreciative of someone's honesty.”

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He also took issue with people commenting on Vijay and Rashmika's relationship and telling them whether they should stay together.

“When you start telling them what to do in that relationship, I have a very big problem. What do you mean 'leave each other', 'don't be with each other'? Who are you? Are you a counselor? Are you a lawyer? Are you a member of their family?” he said.

KJo further objected to the way online criticism often extends to celebrities' families. He said, “The second problem I have is you are commenting on their families... You can have an opinion on anyone, me, them, any celebrity. Don't tell them what to do, they never asked you. And also don't demean their families, their families weren't on that couch.”

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Karan Johar On Paid Negativity

Anupama raised reports of actors and production houses allegedly using Online Reputation Management (ORM) agencies for targeted negative campaigns.

Karan said, “I have never ever felt negatively towards anyone's films towards their success... I don't understand why anyone would exert their energy in bringing somebody else down and certainly not paying for it. Don't they know that karma is a very powerful thing? It's going to come back and bite you.”

On anti-Dharma campaigns, he said, “I get calls from my teams and they're like, 'Oh, there's an anti-Dharma campaign being run.' I'm like, 'Why?' ... Negativity tracks much more than positivity. Anyone in a powerful position, if I'm negative to, that's going to track and I'm going to gain from that traction.”

Karan Johar On Koffee With Karan Reviews

Anupama also asked about reviews calling the final season “lukewarm” and saying it lacked its original froth.

Karan said, “Does it sting? No, I'm so amused. People have written reels and columns and op-eds about a show they don't want to watch... You have written more words than the content of the show itself.”

He added, “Anyone who writes more than 500 words or anyone who puts out a long YouTube video about Koffee with Karan is deeply flattering to me... Love it or hate it, as long as no one's indifferent to it, I'm fine.”

Karan said, “This show can be your guilty pleasure and it's fine... these shows are not meant to get you pure critical acclaim. The moment it's met with indifference, that's where the problem lies.”

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