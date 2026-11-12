'I Felt Personally Responsible': Karan Johar Recalls Hardik Pandya And KL Rahul Controversy On Koffee With Karan

After nine seasons and 22 years, Karan Johar has decided to step away from his popular talk show Koffee With Karan. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the filmmaker opened up about the reasons behind his decision.

He also recalled the 2019 controversy involving cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, describing it as one of the most difficult phases of his time as host.

Karan Johar Recalls The Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul Controversy

The two cricketers faced heavy criticism after making controversial remarks during their appearance on the show in 2019.

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Recalling the incident, Johar said, “The Hardik one was the worst.” He admitted that the backlash made him question whether hosting the show was worth the pressure.

“They're national heroes, they're national icons, they have the country rooting for them. They were on my show and they landed up into a mess, to the extent that every time I go to a party and I see cricketers, I think that people run away from me because of what I've done in that show.

He also felt personally responsible for what happened to the guests, saying, “When you're the guest and when you're the host, their guests are your responsibility.”

The experience affected him so much that he began watching Hardik and Rahul's cricket matches, despite not being an avid cricket follower. He wanted to see them doing well after the controversy.

Johar said he continues to share a good relationship with both players. “Every time we meet, we have that sense of trauma bonding that is just there now in our DNA,” he said. He also called them great boys and expressed happiness over their success.

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Why Karan Johar Decided To End The Show?

Johar said celebrities had become more careful about what they said on the show, particularly during its last two seasons. Every comment was closely examined online, often leading to trolling and criticism. This made guests less comfortable speaking openly.

He explained that conversations which were once seen as candid and fun were increasingly being viewed as attempts to create controversy. “What started off as me being candid or me being irreverent started becoming me instigating conversation,” he said. However, Johar maintained that he never deliberately encouraged guests to make controversial statements.

Getting actors to appear on the show had also become difficult. Many stars were avoiding interviews, even during film promotions. Some had directly told him they did not want to appear because they were uncomfortable speaking freely.

Another reason behind Johar's decision is his desire to spend more time making films. He said he wants his other professional commitments to gradually take a backseat so he can focus on directing.

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Watch The Full Interview Here:

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