Alkem Laboratories Q2 Results: Net Profit Falls 12% To Rs 675 Crore; Ropes In Gopal Kothari As CFO

Pharmaceutical major Alkem Laboratories reported an 11.8% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 675 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27), as against Rs 765 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations, however, increased 13.8% YoY to Rs 4,552 crore in Q2FY27, compared with Rs 4,001 crore a year ago.

At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 11.3% annually to Rs 1,025 crore in Q2FY27, from Rs 921 crore a year ago.

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EBITDA margin contracted to 22.5% from 23% a year ago. The company also reported a one-time gain of Rs 35 crore during the quarter.

The company also roped in Gopal Kothari as chief financial officer (CFO), effective December 2, 2026.





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