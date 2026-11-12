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Bharat Dynamics Q2 Results: Margin Narrows Sharply, Profit Slides 15%; Stock Falls Over 6%

The company's stock registered a sharp fall of 6.7% to Rs1026.50 apiece on the NSE after the results were declared.

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Bharat Dynamics Q2 Results: Margin Narrows Sharply, Profit Slides 15%; Stock Falls Over 6%
Bharat Dynamics Q2 margin miss spells losses for the stock.
Image Source: Company Website

Bharat Dynamics Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 declined 15.3% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. However, the bottom-line broadly met street expectations. 

The company posted a bottom-line of Rs 183 crore, compare to  Rs 216 crore in the year-ago period. Analysts on bloomberg had estimated a profit of  Rs 186 crore.

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The Hyderabad-based defense firm's operating performance took a hit, with margins falling sharply from 16.3% to 6.1% in the September quarter, as against an expectation of 15.8%. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation plunged over 46% to 101 crore from Rs 187.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. 

On the other hand, revenue from operations jumped 45% to Rs 1,664 crore from Rs 1,147 crore, in-line with street expectations of Rs 1,023 crore. 

Bharat Dynamics Share Price

The company's stock registered a sharp fall of 6.7% to Rs 1026.50 apiece on the NSE after the results were declared. Later, the shares pared some losses to trade 3.6% lower at Rs 1,059.90.

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Bharat Dynamics Q2 Highlights ( YoY)

  • Net profit down 15.3% to Rs 183 crore versus Rs 216 crore. (Estimate: Rs 186 crore)
  • Revenue up 45.1% to Rs 1,664 crore versus Rs 1,147 crore. (Estimate: Rs 1,023 crore)
  • Ebitda down 46.1% to Rs 101 crore versus Rs 187.4 crore. (Estimate: Rs 162 crore)
  • Margin at 6.1% versus 16.3%. (Estimate: 15.8%)
  • Other income at Rs 167 crore versus Rs 121 crore.
  • Tax expense at Rs 62.7 crore versus Rs 71.7 crore.

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