Six Stocks To Buy Today, November 12: Federal Bank, Hyundai Motor, CEAT, And More

Analysts have recommended six stocks across the banking, automobile, telecom and consumer sectors. Based on the stated market prices and targets, the counters offer potential upside of around 4% to 23%. Top picks include Federal Bank Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Indus Towers Ltd., CEAT Ltd., Meesho Ltd., and South Indian Bank Ltd.

Federal Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 361.60)

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager, Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, recommended buying Federal Bank at Rs 360. He placed the stop-loss at Rs 350 and the target at Rs 375. From the current market price, the target implies a potential upside of 3.7%.

Hyundai Motor Co. (CMP: Rs 2,72,500)

Krishan also recommended buying Hyundai at Rs 2,150, with a stop-loss of Rs 2,100 and a target of Rs 2,220. The target indicates a potential upside of 3.3% over the recommended entry price.

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Indus Towers Ltd. (CMP: Rs 397.50)

Gaurav Sharma, Associate Vice-President and Head of Research at Globe Capital, advised buying Indus Towers at the current market price of Rs 397. He set a stop-loss at Rs 386 and a target of Rs 415, suggesting a potential upside of 4.4%.

CEAT Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,530.60)

Sharma recommended buying CEAT at Rs 3,548, with a stop-loss of Rs 3,475. His targets of Rs 3,675 and Rs 3,750 imply potential gains of 4.1% and 6.2%, respectively, from the stated CMP.

Meesho Ltd. (CMP: Rs 248.25)

Pradip Halder, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PHD Capital, recommended buying Meesho with a target of Rs 290 and a stop-loss of Rs 208. The target represents a potential upside of 16.8%.

South Indian Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 60.40)

Halder also recommended buying South Indian Bank, setting a target of Rs 74 and a stop-loss of Rs 54. The target points to a potential upside of 22.5%, the highest among the six recommendations.

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