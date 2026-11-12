Q2 Results Live Updates: HAL, IRCTC, Oil India, Ola Electric, Vodafone Idea To Report September-Quarter Earnings
The September-quarter earnings season continues with results due from Hindustan Aeronautics, IRCTC, Oil India, Ola Electric, Vodafone Idea, Bharat Dynamics, NMDC, Page Industries, Alkem Laboratories and several other companies. Stay tuned for latest updates!
A busy day on the earnings calendar will see companies across defence, railways, telecom, metals, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods and financial services announce their September-quarter results. Key earnings due today include Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), IRCTC, Oil India, Ola Electric, Vodafone Idea, Bharat Dynamics, NMDC, Page Industries, Alkem Laboratories, Amber Enterprises, Manappuram Finance and Hitachi Energy India. Follow this live blog for the latest results, management commentary, margin trends, order book updates and key corporate announcements.
Q2 Results Live: What To Expect From Hindustan Aeronautics?
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. is expected to report a healthy set of earnings for the September quarter, aided by higher aircraft and helicopter deliveries, growth in its repair and overhaul business, and improving manufacturing execution.
According to Bloomberg estimates, revenue is expected to rise 13% year-on-year to Rs 7,483 crore from Rs 6,629 crore. EBITDA is seen growing 23% to Rs 1,924 crore from Rs 1,558 crore, while EBITDA margin is likely to expand by 220 basis points to 25.7% from 23.5% a year earlier.
Net profit is estimated at Rs 1,899 crore, up 14% from Rs 1,669 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The quarter is expected to benefit from higher deliveries of HTT-40 trainer aircraft, Dhruv NG helicopters and LCA FOC twin-seat trainers. Improvement in supplies of GE F404 engines and progress on the Tejas Mk1A programme are also expected to support investor sentiment.
Apart from manufacturing, HAL's repair and overhaul (ROH) business is likely to provide a steady revenue base during the quarter. Analysts expect a combination of manufacturing ramp-up and a favourable product mix to support both revenue growth and margin expansion.
Good Morning!
Hello corporate enthusiasts! This is Khushi and I am back to give you all earnings-related updates through the day. After a lighter Wednesday, we seem to have a jam-packed Thursday on the Q2 results front.
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