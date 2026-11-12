Kiara Advani Or Sidharth Malhotra? Who Made The First Move In Their Relationship? Actress Reveals

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently revisited their love story on Koffee With Karan, revealing who made the first move in their relationship. The actors also looked back on an early date that gave Kiara a glimpse of just how popular her now-husband was.
Sidharth and Kiara first met properly at a party hosted by their common friend Amritpal Bindra after the filming of Lust Stories. Kiara said they started talking after the party and stayed in touch.
Recalling the beginning of their dating phase, she said, “After that evening, we got chatting. And a few weeks later, he started to get into my DM.” Their conversations soon turned into plans to meet for a movie and dinner.
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Sidharth Recalls Funny Nightclub Moment
During the show, the couple also remembered visiting a nightclub together. Sidharth said Kiara believed that people in the town did not easily recognise actors, so they could spend time together without attracting attention.
Kiara explained that she was still new to the film industry. Kabir Singh had not yet been released, and she was not as well-known as she later became. She also felt that people in the town were more relaxed around celebrities.
Kiara Advani just casually admitted on national television that she slid into Sidharth Malhotra's DMs first and the way they revealed their early dating days is actually hilarious 🚨☕ • Kiara revealed that they initially started talking when they just decided to "meet up for a movie and dinner" and that it was actually her who "got into [his] DM". • She admitted she was completely clueless about how famous he was at the time because Kabir Singh hadn't even released yet, so nobody knew who she was, while he was already a massive superstar. • Sidharth hilariously recounted how he took her to a club where they started loudly blasting Kala Chashma the second he walked in, completely exposing him while she was just casually trying to hang out. The way they can now sit on the Koffee couch and just laugh about how oblivious she was to his fame is genuinely the most wholesome tea man. 🙏— ᴅᴇᴀᴅ ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀ (@ReignOfBateman) November 11, 2026
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However, Sidharth's experience was quite different. He recalled that the DJ played ‘Kala Chashma' as soon as he entered the club. Sidharth said he was guiding Kiara inside while people were looking to see who had entered. While he was used to the attention, Kiara was surprised when everyone started looking at them. Kiara then realised that her assumption about people not recognising Bollywood actors in town was not quite right.
The couple laughed as they shared the memory with Karan Johar, giving viewers a glimpse into their early days of dating.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra sharing the story of how they first started dating. STOP, this is actually so wholesome and adorable. 🥹❤️ https://t.co/PZjbCyl2vo— r (@bekhayalime) November 11, 2026
Kiara And Sidharth's Marriage And Family Life
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra fell in love while working together on Shershaah (2021) and got married on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. They welcomed their daughter, Saraayah, in July 2025 and announced in October 2026 that they are expecting their second child.
Kiara is also known for films such as Kabir Singh, Good Newwz and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, while Sidharth has starred in Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons and Mission Majnu.
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