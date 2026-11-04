Saif Ali Khan Recalls 'Worst Night' On Koffee With Karan; Kareena Opens Up About Attack

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan revisit a difficult chapter from their lives during their appearance on Koffee With Karan. The couple gets candid about the night that changed things for their family and recalls how they dealt with its aftermath.

Speaking to Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan reflected on the attack at his Bandra home and described it as "the worst night in the history of nights". The actor also spoke about the severity of the situation and how he tried to remain composed while his children were around.

Saif and Kareena also acknowledged the support they received from their family and loved ones during the difficult period.

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Kareena Recalls Terrifying Moment

Kareena revealed that the incident continued to affect her long after that night. She said she could not sleep properly for six months following the attack.

Recalling the events, Kareena said, "I was screaming on the road, 'Ruko, ruko'." She compared the moment to a movie scene, describing how unreal the situation felt at the time. Her recollection highlighted the panic and confusion she experienced as the family dealt with the emergency.

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What Happened To Saif Ali Khan?

The incident occurred on January 16, 2025, when an intruder entered Saif and Kareena's apartment in Bandra. The intruder had confronted their domestic help before Saif intervened. The situation escalated, resulting in the actor suffering multiple stab wounds.

Saif was taken to the hospital in an autorickshaw and underwent a six-hour-long surgery. He was discharged and returned home on January 21, 2025.

Mumbai Police arrested the accused, Mohammed Shariful, three days after the attack. The case later proceeded to trial after the court rejected Shariful's second attempt to plead guilty. The trial began in October 2026.

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Saif And Kareena On Koffee With Karan

The appearance marks Saif and Kareena's return to Karan Johar's couch together after several years. The episode is part of the final season of Koffee With Karan, which Johar announced last month.

Salman Khan appeared as the inaugural guest of the season, while Saif and Kareena feature in Episode 4. The episode will stream on November 4 at 7 p.m. exclusively on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.

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