From 20 To 75 Customers A Day: How Simple 'Free-Cup' Idea Boosted Cafe Business

Good food and plush interiors weren't enough. Five months after opening, his cousin's cafe was pulling in just 20 to 25 customers a day, X user Pratham wrote in a post that has since caught attention online.

His cousin had already planned hoardings outside colleges, schools and offices. Pratham suggested adding one line: “10 lucky customers will get FREE coffee!” “I'm already struggling to get customers. How can I afford to give away 10 free coffees?” his cousin asked, according to the post.

The ‘Free Cup' Trick

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Pratham's fix was simple. Mark 10 cups as FREE and slip them randomly into the regular cup stack, some of them close to the bottom.

The deal itself is legitimate, but the probability of you actually winning or benefiting from it is extremely low. A customer may get a regular cup the first time, but the chance of landing a free one keeps them coming back for another try.

The Results

Pratham claimed, daily footfall had risen from 15-20 to 65-75. The average bill stood at Rs 350, and daily revenue went up from about Rs 7,000 to between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. “Sometimes, smart marketing isn't about spending more. It's about creating curiosity that brings customers back,” he wrote.

Not a New Trick

Indians already know the pull of a surprise. Payment apps hand out scratch cards after transactions, and users scratch them hoping for cashback, even when most turn up “Better luck next time.”

The free cup plays on that same itch.

ALSO READ | 8 Years, Rs 43 Lakh Debt: Why This Woman Took Her 3-Year-Old Son To Bank While Closing Loan

‘People Go to Any Extent for Free'

The post drew a quick response. “Curiosity beats a discount. Anyone buy two cups just to test their luck?” a user asked. Pratham's reply was blunt. “Yes Its India..Here people go to any extent for free.”

Another user, pointed to the real cost of hesitating. “He was worried about losing the cost of 10 coffees. Instead, he was losing 50 potential customers every day.”

Pratham agreed. “That's a mindset you have to change for running a profitable business,” he wrote.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.