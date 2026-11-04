Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay felicitates top performing Class 10 and 12 students in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has said that he will felicitate top-performing students of Class 10 and 12 public exams from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the first phase of an award ceremony held in Chennai. According to an official announcement, the event will encourage meritorious students to keep performing better by giving them a platform.

The first phase of the felicitation covered students from 30 assembly constituencies in districts like Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, and Villuppuram. Thery were honoured at the RK Convention Centre in Neelankarai

The event commenced at 2 pm, during which Chief Minister Vijay personally distributed certificates and financial incentives to students in the presence of their parents, who secured high marks .

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Earlier, the TVK President had said that his political entry was aimed at the welfare of students and to ensure they stay away from corruption and drugs and focus primarily on education.

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Addressing the event where he felicitate toppers of the Class 10 and 12 board exams, the chief minister encouraged the youth to develop their individuality and not be deterred by obstacles. He said, "If people create hurdles on your path, it means your success is already confirmed".

Addressing the gathering, he briefly touched upon his transition into governance. "I entered politics considering your welfare as well; you know that," he told the students.

Urging the younger generation not to become slaves and pick bad habits, he explicitly asked them to "stay away from corruption and drugs".

The event was the first phase of the TVK educational awards, where the chief minister personally distributed certificates and financial assistance to meritorious students from across the state.

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Moreover, the CM disbursed Rs 3,000 crore in bank-linked credit to 26,000 self-help groups across Tamil Nadu and shared heartwarming moments with some of the beneficiaries..

Out of this state-wide financial package, Erode district alone received a major share, with the CM handing over Rs 1,110 crore to over 9,000 regional self-help group (SHG) members at an event held at Kanjikovil Pirivu in Perundurai..

The Chief Minister's videos of sharing pleasant moments with the beneficiaries went viral on social media, with his fans sharing video clips of Vijay receiving a memento from a woman while another requested him to autograph her identity card.

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