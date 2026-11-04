US Midterm Election Results: What Happens If Trump Loses, Could Impeachment Come Next?

Donald Trump's grip on Washington is under pressure as early midterm returns put Republican-held seats at risk, threatening to leave him facing an opposition-controlled Congress for his final two years in office.

In North Carolina, former governor Roy Cooper has defeated Trump-backed Republican Michael Whatley, according to the Associated Press, flipping a Senate seat for Democrats. Republicans entered the election with a 53–47 Senate majority; Democrats need a net gain of four seats to take control.

CNN reported growing anxiety among Republican sources involved in House races as early returns showed Democrats ahead in several Republican-held districts. A party official in Georgia told the network that multiple campaigns were worried their turnout would fall short.

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Trump has been here before. Democrats captured the House in the 2018 midterms, leaving him with a Republican Senate and a hostile lower chamber. The period that followed brought a bitter border-wall funding battle and his first impeachment. It also brought a major trade agreement and another Supreme Court appointment.

That record offers a more useful guide to the stakes than the suggestion that losing Congress would simply leave Trump powerless. He would still have considerable authority. But Democrats could acquire the power to decide which demands reached his desk and which officials appeared before their committees.

The Border-Wall Fight Offers A Warning

The confrontation began before Democrats formally took charge of the House in January 2019.

A dispute over funding for Trump's proposed wall on the Mexican border triggered a partial government shutdown on December 22, 2018. It lasted until January 25, crossing the transition from Republican to Democratic House control. Federal workers missed paycheques while the White House and Congress fought over one of Trump's defining campaign promises.

Trump had sought $5.7 billion in new wall funding. The eventual spending legislation provided $1.375 billion for additional border barriers. He then declared a national emergency to pursue further funding through other authorities.

Congress voted to terminate that emergency. Trump vetoed the resolution in March 2019.

The episode shows how a congressional defeat can change the work of a presidency. A policy Trump wanted to deliver became a struggle over appropriations, emergency powers and the limits of executive action.

A Democratic House would again give his opponents leverage over legislation needed to fund government operations. They could demand spending changes or restrictions on how money was used. Trump could reject their terms, but he would still need an agreement that could pass Congress.

That does not make another shutdown inevitable. It does mean the White House could no longer treat Republican agreement as sufficient to move a funding bill through the House.

The Committee Chair Would Change Hands

For Trump, the most persistent pressure might come from investigations.

A House majority gives a party control over committee leadership and much of the chamber's investigative agenda. Democratic chairs could call hearings, seek records and question administration officials about decisions that Republican leaders had chosen not to pursue.

The White House would have to spend time responding, resisting or negotiating over those demands. A hearing can dominate political coverage even when no legislation emerges from it.

There are limits to what investigators can obtain. Officials can contest subpoenas or invoke executive privilege, and disputes can take months to resolve. But that resistance can itself become part of the confrontation between Congress and the presidency.

Trump's first term supplies the clearest example of how far that confrontation can go. In December 2019, the Democratic-led House impeached him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Senate subsequently acquitted him.

Another Democratic majority would not automatically produce another impeachment. Nor would winning Congress give Democrats the votes to remove him. The more immediate consequence would be an administration facing investigators with the institutional power to demand answers.

Why The Senate Matters So Much

Trump's experience after 2018 also explains why losing the House and losing the Senate are very different setbacks.

While Democrats controlled the House, Republicans retained the Senate. In October 2020, that Senate confirmed Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court by 52 votes to 48. House Democrats had no confirmation vote to cast.

Trump could therefore face a hostile House and still make an appointment with consequences extending well beyond his presidency.

A Democratic Senate would put that route at risk. It could reject or decline to advance nominees for federal judgeships, Cabinet positions and other senior jobs requiring confirmation. If a Supreme Court vacancy arose, Trump would have to reckon with an opposition majority considering his choice.

That is why the North Carolina result matters beyond the defeat of a Trump-endorsed candidate. Every Republican-held seat Democrats gain brings them closer to controlling the institution that considers those appointments.

Should Republicans hold the Senate while losing the House, Trump would retain that important source of influence. Should they lose both, he would face opposition across appointments as well as legislation.

There Was A Deal Even After Impeachment

Trump's first encounter with divided government was not an uninterrupted stalemate.

On December 19, 2019, the day after the House impeached him, it approved legislation implementing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement by 385 votes to 41. The administration and congressional Democrats had negotiated changes to the trade deal before the vote.

The timing is striking. The same chamber that had voted to impeach Trump backed one of his major economic priorities the following day.

But the agreement required negotiation with the people controlling the House. An opposition majority could extract changes and share responsibility for the result.

That would be the choice facing Trump again on proposals requiring new legislation: reach terms with Democrats or try to govern without the bill he wanted. Even if Democrats won both chambers, they would face a similar problem with their own proposals, since Trump could veto legislation they sent him.

The White House Would Look For Other Routes

The border-wall emergency also points to how Trump could respond when Congress refused his demands.

He could pursue policies through executive orders and powers already granted to federal agencies. Their reach would depend on the law behind each action. Courts can invalidate orders that exceed presidential authority, and legal challenges can also target the agency decisions used to carry them out.

For that reason, losing Congress would make the administration's existing legal powers more important. It would also make disputes over those powers more consequential.

The new congressional terms begin on January 3, 2027. If Democrats take the House, Trump will recognise the terrain: opposition committee chairs, contested funding bills and negotiations with leaders who owe him no legislative victory.

The last time that happened, the House impeached him and then helped pass his trade agreement within 24 hours. Trump would enter another period of divided government knowing both were possible, and that he would no longer control which one came first.

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