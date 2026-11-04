Stock Market Live: Sensex Gains 400 Points, Nifty Atop 23,900; ITC Rises 3%, US Stock Futures Fall; Midterm Election Results In Focus
On BSE,ITC, HDFC Bank and Adani Ports were among the top gainers, while Power Grid, TCS and Eternal were among the top laggards.
Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, opened lower ahead of the US midterm election results but soon staged a recovery, extending their gains as the session progressed.
The BSE Sensex was trading at 77,185.43, up 267.58 points or 0.35%, while the Nifty 50 was quoting at 23,883.20, higher by 72.35 points or 0.30%.
On BSE, ITC, HDFC Bank and Adani Ports were among the top gainers, while Power Grid, TCS and Eternal were among the top laggards.
Broader markets were mixed. Nifty Small Cap 100 index slipped 0.08%, while Nifty Mid Cap 100 index gained 0.02%.
Sectorally, Nifty FMCG was the top gainer, up over 1%. On the flipside, Nifty IT and Metal lagged.
In the previous trading session, the BSE Sensex settled at 76,917.85, gaining 1,225.07 points, or 1.62%. The NSE Nifty 50 also ended higher, rising 370.05 points, or 1.58%, to close at 23,810.85.
Global Cues
Asian markets fell amid uncertainty over the US midterm election results, with early indications pointing towards a possible Democratic victory over Republicans.
South Korea's Kospi and Nikkei tumbled 3% and 4%, respectively. ASX 200 slipped 0.76%.
Crude Oil Prices Today
Crude oil prices resumed their upward move on Wednesday, November 4, after declining for two consecutive sessions, as investors assessed the uncertainty surrounding peace negotiations between the US and Iran.
Brent crude was last trading 0.74% higher at $104.30 a barrel.
Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the US and Iran were considering fresh proposals put forward by mediators to resolve their differences. However, Iran's national security chief indicated in a social media post that Washington's response to the proposals remained unsatisfactory.
Investors will also track developments in the ongoing geopolitical conflicts, along with the latest corporate earnings announcements, for further cues on the domestic market.
Stock Market Live: Democrats Win Control Of US Senate, DDHQ Projects
Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ) projects that Democrats have won control of the US Senate in the 2026 midterm elections.
Stock Market Live: Very Few Sectors Disappoint On Q2 Earnings, Says Vikas Khemani; BFSI Performance Remains Strong
- Vikas Khemani of Carnelian Asset Management told NDTV Profit that very few sectors have disappointed on Q2 earnings, while India's banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector has continued to report strong earnings.
- He said current domestic economic conditions remain healthy and expects market sentiment to improve by next Diwali.
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Stock Market Live: Transrail Lighting Q2 Profit Rises 12% YoY To Rs 103.9 Crore; Revenue Jumps 32%
- Transrail Lighting reported a 12.4% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 103.9 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 92.4 crore a year ago.
- Revenue grew 31.7% to Rs 2,056 crore from Rs 1,561 crore, while EBITDA increased 28.7% to Rs 236.6 crore from Rs 183.9 crore.
- EBITDA margin declined to 11.5% from 11.8%.
Stock Market Live: Seth Freeman Says Trump Tariffs Have Disrupted Global Relations; US Government May Face Tough Two Years
- Seth Freeman told NDTV Profit that US President Donald Trump's tariffs have disrupted global relations.
- He said the US government may face a difficult two-year period, while uncertainty remains over whether Trump's policies will be rolled back.
Stock Market Live: Rupee Rises 19 Paise To 94.56 Against US Dollar In Early Trade
The Indian rupee strengthened 19 paise to 94.56 against the US dollar in early trade.
Stock Market Live: Democrats Score Wins In California Governor, Ohio Senate And Texas Races
- Democrats secured victories in several key races in the 2026 US midterm elections, according to projections by news outlets.
- Democrat Becerra won the California governor's race, projected by the Associated Press, while Democrat Brown won the Ohio Senate race, according to CNN.
- Democrat Pulido was projected to win the Texas House race by DDHQ, while CNN projected Democrat Hinojosa as the winner of the Texas governor's race.
Stock Market Live: Dalmia Bharat Sugar Q2 Net Profit Jumps Nearly 3-Fold YoY To Rs 69.5 Crore
- Dalmia Bharat Sugar reported consolidated net profit of Rs 69.5 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 23.3 crore a year ago.
- Revenue grew 7.3% year-on-year to Rs 1,061 crore from Rs 989 crore, while EBITDA stood at Rs 113.8 crore against Rs 56.2 crore.
- EBITDA margin improved to 10.7% from 5.7%.
Stock Market Live: GSK Pharma Q2 Profit Rises 30% YoY To Rs 336 Crore; Revenue Grows 21%
- GSK Pharma reported a 30.4% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 336 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 258 crore a year ago.
- Revenue grew 20.8% to Rs 1,184 crore from Rs 980 crore, while EBITDA increased 19.8% to Rs 402 crore from Rs 336 crore.
- EBITDA margin stood at 34% against 34.2% a year ago.
Stock Market Live: Metropolis Health Q2 Net Profit Rises 43% YoY To Rs 75.3 Crore; Declares Re 1 Dividend
- Metropolis Health reported a 42.9% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 75.3 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 52.7 crore a year ago.
- Revenue grew 15.8% to Rs 497 crore from Rs 429 crore, while EBITDA increased 23.9% to Rs 133.9 crore from Rs 108.1 crore.
- EBITDA margin improved to 27% from 25.2%. The company will pay an interim dividend of Re 1 per share.
Stock Market Live: V2 Retail Q2 Profit Rises 6% YoY To Rs 18.2 Crore; EBITDA Jumps 42%
V2 Retail reported a 5.8% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.2 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 17.2 crore a year ago.
Revenue grew 27.8% to Rs 906 crore from Rs 709 crore, while EBITDA increased 41.7% to Rs 121 crore from Rs 85.6 crore.
EBITDA margin improved to 13.4% from 12.1%.
Stock Market Live: Lloyds Metals Q2 Profit Falls 40% QoQ To Rs 1,046 Crore; EBITDA Drops 35%
- Lloyds Metals reported a 39.5% quarter-on-quarter decline in consolidated profit to Rs 1,046 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 1,728 crore in the previous quarter.
- Revenue fell 20.7% to Rs 5,673 crore from Rs 7,150 crore, while EBITDA declined 35.4% to Rs 1,804 crore from Rs 2,792 crore.
- EBITDA margin contracted to 31.8% from 39%.
Stock Market Live: Timex Group Q2 Profit Jumps 56% YoY To Rs 47.1 Crore; Revenue Rises 47%
- Timex Group reported a 56% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 47.1 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 30.2 crore a year ago.
- Revenue grew 46.9% to Rs 358 crore from Rs 243.7 crore, while EBITDA increased 51.2% to Rs 64.4 crore from Rs 42.6 crore.
- EBITDA margin improved to 18% from 17.5%.
Stock Market Live: SAMHI Hotels Q2 Profit Falls 64% YoY To Rs 33.5 Crore; Revenue Rises 15%
- SAMHI Hotels reported a 63.7% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 33.5 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 92.4 crore a year ago.
- Revenue grew 15.4% to Rs 338 crore from Rs 293 crore, while EBITDA increased 11.3% to Rs 119.2 crore from Rs 107.1 crore.
- EBITDA margin declined to 35.3% from 36.6%.
Stock Market Live: BHEL Bags Four Contracts Worth Rs 5,000-7,000 Crore Each; Gets Equipment Supply Orders From Adani Power
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has secured four contracts, each valued at Rs 5,000-7,000 crore.
- The company has also received equipment supply orders from Adani Power, according to an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: Bayer CropScience Q2 Profit Rises 9% YoY To Rs 166.2 Crore; Declares Rs 90 Dividend
- Bayer CropScience reported an 8.8% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 166.2 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 152.7 crore a year ago.
- Revenue declined 19.5% to Rs 1,251 crore from Rs 1,553 crore, while EBITDA rose 6% to Rs 217.7 crore from Rs 205.3 crore.
- EBITDA margin improved to 17.4% from 13.2%. The company will pay an interim dividend of Rs 90 per share.
Stock Market Live: India's 10-Year Bond Yield Drops 5 Basis Points To 7.26%
India's 10-year government bond yield declined 5 basis points to 7.26%.
Stock Market Live: Rupee Strengthens Over 20 Paise From Previous Session
- The Indian rupee strengthened by more than 20 paise against the US dollar compared with the previous trading session.
- Last checked, Rupee was trading at 94.53 against a dollar
Stock Market Live: Shalby Q2 Profit Edges Down 1% YoY To Rs 8.2 Crore; EBITDA Margin Contracts
- Shalby reported a 1.2% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 8.2 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 8.3 crore a year ago.
- Revenue grew 9.7% to Rs 313.1 crore from Rs 285.4 crore, while EBITDA declined 0.5% to Rs 41.3 crore from Rs 41.5 crore.
- EBITDA margin fell to 13.2% from 14.5%.
Stock Market Live: HG Infra Q2 Profit Jumps 52% YoY To Rs 79.1 Crore; EBITDA Rises 21%
- HG Infra Engineering reported a 51.5% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 79.1 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 52.2 crore a year ago.
- Revenue grew 7.6% to Rs 973.5 crore from Rs 904.5 crore, while EBITDA increased 21% to Rs 249.4 crore from Rs 206.1 crore.
- EBITDA margin improved to 25.6% from 22.8%.
Stock Market Live: Subros Q2 Profit Rises 10% YoY To Rs 44.6 Crore; Revenue Jumps 36%
- Subros reported a 9.6% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 44.6 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 40.7 crore a year ago.
- Revenue grew 36% to Rs 1,199 crore from Rs 880 crore, while EBITDA rose 23% to Rs 84.1 crore from Rs 68.4 crore.
- EBITDA margin declined to 7% from 7.8%.
Stock Market Live: US Stock Futures Slide As Traders Bet On Democratic Control Of Congress; Nasdaq Futures Fall 2%
- US stock futures declined as traders reacted to projections pointing to Democratic gains in the 2026 midterm elections, including a possible shift in control of Congress and key gubernatorial races.
- Futures tied to the S&P 500 fell 1.2%, while Nasdaq-100 futures shed 2.1%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures declined 413 points, or 0.8%.
- Kalshi odds of Democrats gaining control of the Senate rose above 99%, while the odds of the party retaining control of the House also climbed to 99%. CNBC's Election Desk projected that Democrats would win the House, while four Republican-held Senate seats were leaning towards a Democratic flip.
Stock Market Live: Bata India Q2 Profit Rises 31% YoY To Rs 18.1 Crore; Revenue Grows 8%
- Bata India reported a 31.2% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.1 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 13.8 crore a year ago.
- Revenue grew 7.5% to Rs 861.7 crore from Rs 801.3 crore, while EBITDA declined 0.8% to Rs 143.7 crore from Rs 144.9 crore.
- EBITDA margin fell to 16.7% from 18.1%.
Stock Market Live: NSE To Divest 40% Stake In Arm National Coal of India
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will divest a 40% stake in its arm, National Coal of India.
Stock Market Live: Sri Lotus Developers Promoter Increases OFS Size To 2.65 Crore Shares
- The promoter of Sri Lotus Developers has increased the offer-for-sale (OFS) size to 2.65 crore shares.
- The promoter plans to sell up to a 5.42% stake through the OFS, which has been expanded by an additional 27.04 lakh shares.
Stock Market Live: Motilal Oswal Announces Senior Management Changes Across Alternate, Wealth Businesses
- Motilal Oswal appointed Padmanabh Sinha as MD and CEO of its alternate business. Ajay Menon resigned as CEO of the wealth management business, with Suresh Shukla appointed to the role.
- Pratik Oswal has been appointed Chairman of the private wealth business, while Ashish Shankar resigned as its MD and CEO.
- Anupam Guha and Akash Hariani have been appointed MDs and CEOs of the private wealth business.
Stock Market Live: HAL To Acquire Remaining 50% Stake In HATSOFF, Unit To Become Wholly Owned Subsidiary
Hindustan Aeronautics will acquire the remaining 50% stake in HATSOFF from CAE Canada. Following the acquisition, HATSOFF will become a wholly owned subsidiary of HAL. The company will acquire 3.84 crore HATSOFF shares from CAE.
Stock Market Live: Hinduja Global Says Stake Sale In Two Arms Under Process, To Take More Time
Hinduja Global said the sale of its stake in two subsidiaries is under process and will take some more time.
Stock Market Live: IEX October Update: Real-Time Market Volume Jumps 24% YoY To 5.7 BU
Indian Energy Exchange's monthly real-time market volume grew 23.7% year-on-year to 5.7 billion units (BU) in October. Monthly traded volume increased 16.5% to 13.1 BU.
Stock Market Live: NSE Q2 Profit Falls 17% QoQ To Rs 2,578 Crore; Revenue Declines 11%
- NSE reported a 17.4% quarter-on-quarter decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,578 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 3,120 crore in the previous quarter.
- Revenue fell 10.8% to Rs 4,067 crore from Rs 4,560 crore, while EBITDA declined 13.3% to Rs 3,079 crore from Rs 3,551 crore.
- EBITDA margin contracted to 75.7% from 77.9%.
Stock Market Live: Awfis Space Q2 Profit Jumps 94% YoY To Rs 30.8 Crore; EBITDA Rises 31%
- Awfis Space reported a 93.7% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 30.8 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 15.9 crore a year ago.
- Revenue rose 19.6% to Rs 439 crore from Rs 367 crore, while EBITDA increased 31.2% to Rs 174 crore from Rs 132 crore.
- EBITDA margin improved to 39.6% from 36.1%.
Stock Market Live: Datamatics Global Q2: Net Profit Rises 16% YoY To Rs 73.4 Crore; EBITDA Jumps 30%
- Datamatics Global reported a 16.1% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 73.4 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 63.2 crore a year ago.
- Revenue grew 11.5% to Rs 546.6 crore from Rs 490.2 crore, while EBITDA rose 30% to Rs 115.4 crore from Rs 88.8 crore.
- EBITDA margin improved to 21.1% from 18.1%.
Stock Market Live: Sai Silks Q2 Net Profit Falls 22% YoY To Rs 31.1 Crore; Revenue Declines 2%
- Sai Silks reported a 22.4% year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 31.1 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 40.1 crore a year ago.
- Revenue fell 2.3% to Rs 434 crore from Rs 444 crore, while EBITDA declined 14.1% to Rs 61.6 crore from Rs 71.7 crore.
- EBITDA margin contracted to 14.2% from 16.1%.
Stock Market Live: Bajaj Holdings Q2 Profit Rises 28% YoY To Rs 1,993 Crore Despite 55% Fall In Total Income
Bajaj Holdings reported a 27.9% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit to Rs 1,993 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 1,559 crore a year ago. Total income declined 55.2% to Rs 184 crore from Rs 410 crore.
Stock Market Live: Northern Arc Capital Q2 Profit Rises 41% YoY To Rs 129.3 Crore; Total Income Jumps 39%
- Northern Arc Capital reported a 41% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 129.3 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 91.7 crore a year ago.
- Total income rose 39% to Rs 874 crore from Rs 629 crore.
Stock Market Live: V-Mart Retail Q2 Loss Widens To Rs 16.3 Crore; Revenue Rises 18% YoY
- V-Mart Retail reported a net loss of Rs 16.3 crore in Q2, compared with a loss of Rs 8.9 crore in the year-ago period.
- Revenue grew 18.1% year-on-year to Rs 953 crore from Rs 807 crore, while EBITDA increased 20.1% to Rs 86.1 crore from Rs 71.7 crore.
- EBITDA margin improved marginally to 9% from 8.9%.
Stock Market Live: Xpro India Q2 Net Profit Rises 50% YoY To Rs 7.5 Crore; EBITDA Falls 12%
- Xpro India reported a 50% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 7.5 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 5 crore a year ago.
- Revenue grew 47.4% to Rs 177 crore from Rs 120 crore, while EBITDA declined 11.9% to Rs 43.7 crore from Rs 49.6 crore.
- EBITDA margin contracted to 24.7% from 41.4%.
Stock Market Live: Linde India Q2 Profit Falls 31% YoY To Rs 119 Crore; EBITDA Margin Contracts
- Linde India reported a 30.5% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 119 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 171 crore a year ago.
- Revenue increased 12.3% to Rs 723 crore from Rs 644 crore, while EBITDA fell 18% to Rs 232 crore from Rs 282 crore.
- EBITDA margin declined to 32% from 43.8%.
Stock Market Live: Dreamfolks Services Swings To Rs 10.5 Crore Loss In Q2; Revenue Plunges 85% YoY
- Dreamfolks Services reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 10.5 crore in Q2, compared with a net profit of Rs 11.2 crore in the year-ago period.
- Revenue declined 84.9% year-on-year to Rs 31.1 crore from Rs 205.6 crore.
Stock Market Live: Chambal Fertilisers Q2 Net Profit Falls 3% YoY To Rs 632 Crore; Declares Rs 5 Interim Dividend
- Chambal Fertilisers reported a 2.6% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 632 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 649 crore a year ago.
- Revenue rose 9.1% to Rs 6,999 crore from Rs 6,413 crore, while EBITDA increased 6.9% to Rs 900.4 crore from Rs 841.9 crore.
- EBITDA margin declined to 12.9% from 13.1%. The company will pay an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share.
Stock Market Live: GNG Electronics Q2 Profit Jumps 95% YoY To Rs 56.4 Crore; Revenue Rises 52%
- GNG Electronics reported a 95.2% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.4 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 28.9 crore a year ago.
- Revenue grew 51.5% to Rs 625 crore from Rs 413 crore, while EBITDA rose 86.3% to Rs 92.8 crore from Rs 49.8 crore.
- EBITDA margin improved to 14.8% from 12.1%.
Stock Market Live: SEAMEC Swings To Rs 50.3 Crore Profit In Q2; Reports Rs 42.4 Crore One-Time Gain
- SEAMEC reported consolidated net profit of Rs 50.3 crore in Q2, compared with a loss of Rs 27.5 crore in the year-ago period.
- Revenue stood at Rs 198 crore against Rs 97.4 crore, while EBITDA came in at Rs 38.1 crore compared with Rs 7.9 crore.
- EBITDA margin improved to 19.2% from 8.1%.
- The company reported a one-time gain of Rs 42.4 crore during the quarter.
Stock Market Live: Global Health Q2 Profit Rises 39% YoY To Rs 221 Crore; EBITDA Jumps 60%
- Global Health reported a 39.3% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 221 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 158 crore a year ago.
- Revenue grew 33.6% to Rs 1,469 crore from Rs 1,099 crore, while EBITDA rose 60.3% to Rs 370.1 crore from Rs 230.9 crore.
- EBITDA margin improved to 25.2% from 21%.
Stock Market Live: Harsha Engineers Q2 Profit Rises 24% YoY To Rs 45 Crore; EBITDA Jumps 40%
- Harsha Engineers reported a 23.7% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 45 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 36.4 crore a year ago.
- Revenue grew 16.3% to Rs 440.1 crore from Rs 378.3 crore, while EBITDA rose 39.6% to Rs 74.7 crore from Rs 53.5 crore.
- EBITDA margin improved to 17% from 14.1%.
Stock Market Live: ASK Automotive Q2 Profit Rises 27% YoY To Rs 101.6 Crore; Revenue Jumps 48%
- ASK Automotive reported a 27.3% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 101.6 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 79.8 crore a year ago.
- Revenue rose 47.6% to Rs 1,555 crore from Rs 1,054 crore, while EBITDA increased 30.2% to Rs 178.6 crore from Rs 137.2 crore.
- EBITDA margin declined to 11.5% from 13%.
Stock Market Live: Neuland Labs Q2 Profit Falls 47% YoY To Rs 51.6 Crore; Margin Contracts
- Neuland Laboratories reported a 46.7% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.6 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 96.9 crore a year ago.
- Revenue fell 12.6% to Rs 450 crore from Rs 514 crore, while EBITDA declined 37.3% to Rs 97.6 crore from Rs 156 crore.
- EBITDA margin contracted to 21.7% from 30.2%.
Stock Market Live: US Indices Settle Mixed
- US indices settle mixed ahead of Midterm elections outcome
- Tech-heavy Nasdaq ended 0.83% up
- S&P 500 closed 0.36% higher
- Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.38%
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