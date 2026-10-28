'Buy Right, Sit Tight' Doesn't Always Work: What Fund Managers Said At NDTV Profit Ignite 2026

India's AMC space has significant room to grow, with mutual fund companies likely to follow different business models as the market expands, industry leaders said at NDTV Profit Ignite 2026. Dinshaw Irani, CEO and MD of Helios India, said asset management could become a $1 trillion space in India in the coming years, pointing to the sector's growth potential. Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, said India did not need to follow a single model of asset management, adding that the country would likely see multiple types of AMCs.

Gupta also said corporate governance standards had improved meaningfully and described SIPs as one of the most innovative ideas in the mutual fund industry.

'Buy Right, Sit Tight' May Not Work For Every Stock

Irani drew a distinction between investing through mutual funds and buying individual stocks. While the principle of "buy right, sit tight" can work in mutual funds, he said, it may not work as well for individual stocks because businesses and market conditions can change quickly.

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Vikas Khemani, founder and CIO of Carnelian Asset Management and Advisors said an investor's job was to identify stocks that could outperform the broader market. He also pushed back against the narrative that consumption in India was slowing, saying it was "far from truth".

On market valuations, Khemani acknowledged that froth would always exist, but said investors needed to learn to manoeuvre through it. He also noted that smaller players were now challenging established incumbents.

Khemani offered a simple response when asked when investors should put money into the market: "Jab aapke paas ho" - when you have it.

He also cautioned investors against obsessively tracking their portfolios. Watching the news, he said, was not necessarily a bad thing, even adding, "Watch NDTV." Watching a portfolio rise and fall constantly, however, was a bad habit.

Gupta, meanwhile, said she did not want to become an "aunty criticising Gen Zs".

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