Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on November 3

Gold and silver prices recovered in domestic markets on Monday after falling sharply last week, with lower crude oil prices and a weaker US dollar supporting the rebound. Gold had touched a one-year low on Oct. 30 before recovering, while silver gained more than gold in the previous session.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery rose 1.3% on Monday, Nov. 2, to settle at Rs 1,40,186 per 10 grams, moving back above the Rs 1,40,000 mark. Silver futures for the same delivery month gained around 2.6% to close at Rs 1,83,779 per kg.

As of around 5:55 a.m. on Tuesday, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,40,670 per 10 grams in India. Silver was trading at Rs 1,84,140 per kg.

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The price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,28,948 per 10 grams, while 925 sterling silver was priced at Rs 1,70,330 per kg, according to Bullion.co.in.

However, prices came under pressure again in international markets. Comex gold fell around 0.16% to $3,963.3 per ounce, while silver declined 0.22% to $50.775 per ounce at around 00:45 GMT.

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City Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,40,410 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,40,170 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,40,820 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,40,230 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,40,520 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,40,640 per 10gm

The price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,28,709 per 10 grams in Mumbai, Rs 1,28,489 in Delhi, Rs 1,29,085 in Chennai, Rs 1,28,544 in Kolkata, Rs 1,28,810 in Bengaluru and Rs 1,28,920 in Hyderabad.

Silver Rates

Here are the latest prices of 999 fine silver in major Indian cities:

Mumbai: Rs 1,83,810 per kg

Delhi: Rs 1,83,490 per kg

Chennai: Rs 1,84,340 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 1,83,560 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 1,83,950 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 1,84,100 per kg

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