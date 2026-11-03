School Holiday Today: Are Schools In Vizag, Andhra Open Or Closed Amid Rains Due To Cyclone Murasu?

Severe cyclonic storm Murasu began its landfall process close to Ongole in Prakasam district around 1 am on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, bringing heavy rainfall, accompanied by gale winds reaching speeds of up to 110 kmph and gusting up to 120 kmph.

This has prompted school closures in several districts. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cycle Murasu transformed into a severe cyclonic storm over the West-Central and Southwest Bay of Bengal.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Murasu: Landfall Date, Time And Place As Severe Cyclonic Storm Nears Andhra Coast

While there has been no official confirmation of school closures so far, as per the latest administrative updates, local educational institutions in Visakhapatnam have operated under district level evaluation. While major flight operations and regional transport hubs experienced delays at the Visakhapatnam Airport due to the adverse weather, district authorities have advised students and parents to rely strictly on local administrative notifications issued by the District Collectorate regarding specific school schedules.

In the Southern Central Districts, official school and college closures were selectively announced in severely impacted districts lying directly along the storm's path. District Collectors across regions including Bapatla, Palnadu, NTR, Nellore and Gudur ordered shutdowns for all government, corporate and private educational institutions.

ANI reported that regional logistics and public transit suffered notable disruptions. Domestic carriers issued advisories warning passengers of delays and flight realignments in Visakhapatnam, Vijaywada and Tirupati airports due to severe crosswinds and heavy rain.

The IMD advised suspension of offshore operations and urged fishermen along the Andhra Pradesh and northern Tamil Nadu coasts to remain ashore until the weather conditions normalise.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan conducted emergency review meetings with District Collectors in order to coordinate disaster response. The state government activated emergency helplines, including the 'Mana Mitra' WhatsApp support system, to handle public relief queries.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Murasu Live Tracker: Severe Cyclonic Storm To Cross Andhra Coast Tonight, Check Rain Forecast

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