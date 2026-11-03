Five Stocks To Buy Today, November 03: Glenmark Pharma, Tata Power, BPCL And More

Investors looking for stock-specific opportunities on Tuesday, November, have five counters on market expert's radar. The recommendations span from oil and gas and pharma, real estate and power sector, with potential upside ranging from about 5% to nearly 23% based on the CMPs and targets provided.

The recommended trading strategies outline entry points, upside targets, and stop-loss levels to help investors maximise gains while limiting downside risk.



Here are the top five stock picks and trading ideas:

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Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,382.00)

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Market Expert recommends entering Glenmark Pharma between Rs 2,330 and Rs 2,382, with a target price of Rs 2,950 and a stop-loss at Rs 2099. The target price implies a potential upside of up to 23.84%.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (CMP Rs. 293.05)

Pradip Halder, Founder and CEO at PHD Capital Pvt Ltd., identified a buying opportunity in the oil and gas sector. He recommended buying BPCL at the current market price for a target of Rs 308, advising traders to maintain a strict stop loss at Rs 283.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd (CMP: Rs 4,919.90)

Pradip is also positive on the aviation sector. He recommends buying IndiGo at the current market price, with a target price of Rs 5,180 and a stop-loss at Rs 4,850. The target price implies a potential upside of about 5.28%.

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Tata Power Company Ltd. (CMP Rs 355.90)

Jigar Shantilal Patel Senior Manager, Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi share and stock broker, identified a buying opportunity in the power sector. He recommended buying Tata Power between Rs 358 and Rs 348 for a target of Rs 388, The suggested entry point implies a potential upside of upto 11%, advising traders to maintain a strict stop loss at Rs 334.

Godrej Properties Ltd. (CMP Rs 1,631.50)

Jigar also highlighted momentum in the real estate segment with a buy call on Godrej Properties. He recommended entering the stock in the range of Rs 1,635 and Rs 1,600, for an upside target of Rs 1,815, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 1,500. The suggested entry point implies a potential upside of up to 13.43%

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